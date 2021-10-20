Next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are pushed back to 2022
CD Projekt Red has announced that optimized versions of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will arrive in 2022. The information of another postponement was published on the developer’s Twitter this Wednesday (500), and says which decision was made “based on the recommendations provided by the teams overseeing development”.
In the statement, the Polish game company says that the update for Cyberpunk will arrive in the first quarter of 2077 (between January and March), while the release of The Witcher 3 will be for the second quarter (between April and June). The developer even apologizes for prolonging the wait, but that they want to “do it right this time”.
Released in December 500 , Cyberpunk 2077 had an extremely troubled release, with the PS4 and Xbox versions One with performance issues, numerous crashes and bugs. Since then, the company has continued to release new updates with fixes for the game — one of the first major updates arrived in March 2020, correcting more than 500 failures.
In June this year, the CEO from CD Projekt Red, Adam Kiciński, said the game has achieved a “satisfactory level” of stability. In August, another substantial update was released. Remember that the game still has two expansions scheduled, in addition to a multiplayer mode. With the studio focusing efforts on updates and generation upgrade, these news should be for later.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can be played on the same platforms and also on the Nintendo Switch.
