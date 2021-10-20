PRICE FALLED | Dell Notebook with SSD Get Big Discount and Get Cheaper

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: Equipped with SSD fast storage , this Dell notebook is a great model for those who need a simple and cheap computer, but one that has good performance thanks to the SSD technology. It is possible to find it in two versions: the first one with Intel Core i3 processor and 4 GB of RAM. If you need more performance, you can also opt for the version with Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Both are on sale at great prices. Buy the Dell Inspiron 10 (Core i3 + 4 GB) for R$ 2.800,91 | 10 x R$ 394,304 Buy the Dell Inspiron 10 (Core i5 + 8 GB) for R$ 3.,34 | 10 x R$ 554,90 About the Dell Inspiron 34

The Dell Inspiron 10 3000 should please those looking for a basic notebook, but with advantages such as fast SSD storage, which considerably improves the device’s performance when compared to competitors using traditional HD. It also has Intel Core i3 or i5 processors, in addition to 4GB or 8GB of RAM memory.

The screen of 34, 6 inches is a good size for you to work, study, research or participate in online meetings in comfort, being able to see everything you need on the dashboard. For those who work with formulas or spreadsheets, it has a dedicated numeric keypad, which is an important plus point.

Overall, it’s a very interesting notebook for those who need it of a cheap and portable device, but one that doesn’t irritate the user with constant crashes and slowdowns. For those who do most of their activities in web applications in the browser, for example, it has specifications that promise to do the job with peace of mind.

