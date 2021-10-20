Samsung starts mass production of DDR5 memory in 14nm lithography
Samsung has several business fronts. In addition to cell phones and wearables, there is the segment of home appliances, production of screens for the market, and many others. The one that brings the most recent innovation of the company is the semiconductor division, which started the mass production of the company’s DRAM memories in a lithographic process 20 nm.
And well, what does this mean for the consumer market? Combined with the EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography) process, the company managed to condense on the chip the highest bit rate on the market into a DDR5-type memory. In other words, it is currently the fastest RAM “comb” in its class. Samsung claims to have 10% more speed, and also % more energy efficiency.
The optimization of energy consumption is a merit of the new lithographic process. It also influences the component’s performance, which can reach 7.2 Gbps. With the next optimizations for the segment, the company promises to reach 10 Gbps. These improvements are focused on the industrial market, as servers and cloud platforms can work with insane amounts of data, especially in artificial intelligence tasks.
Modules up to 32 GB
Samsung also intends to release modules with 14 GB, and already aims at the lithographic process of 10 nm. The company emphasizes that the EUV will continue to be essential for the miniaturization of design, as other techniques in the industry suffer from limitations that prevent further optimization. For Samsung’s Senior Vice President and Head of DRAM Products, the manufacturer’s advancements set it apart for solving problems and future demands in the IA, 5G and IoT market:
Today, Samsung is setting another technology milestone with the multi-layer EUV that allowed extreme miniaturization to 20 nm – a feat not possible with the conventional argon fluoride (ArF) process. Building on this advancement, we will continue to provide the most differentiated memory solutions, fully meeting the need for increased performance and capacity in the world based on 5G, AI and metaverse data.
Remember, Alibaba Group announced this week its chip aimed at cloud servers. In this first moment, it will be aimed at the company’s own demands, while business customers will continue to be supported by hardware in partnership with Intel, Nvidia, ARM, and others.
It is also worth noting that in the domestic market , the DDR5 starts to make its presence felt. Processors are getting ready to fully comply with the standard, and in China GALAX even provides customizable modules for those who want to build a new PC gamer with these modules.
