Tesla Cybertruck | Video spotting shows new prototype being tested; Look
Despite having confirmed that there will be a further delay in Cybertruck’s production, and even having removed the specifications and prices from the official website, Tesla remains focused on the development of its electric pickup. A video posted this Tuesday (19) spotted a new prototype for the future release of Elon Musk’s company in runway tests at Castle Airport, located in central California.
What caught our attention in the few seconds of the video was the presence of rearview mirrors on the sides of Cybertruck, which apparently was doing turn tests on the track. A follower questioned Elon Musk on Twitter, stating “not ok” with the mirrors, and the billionaire was sincere in his response: “They are required by law, but are designed to be easily removed by owners.”
They’re required by law, but designed to be easy to remove by owners
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 386
The “tip” on how to circumvent the presence of mirrors at Cybertruck and leave it with the appearance that everyone has become used to set precedents. Right after Musk’s tweet, two other followers asked if it would be possible to also remove the Tesla Model 3’s rearview mirrors and if the future Roadster, also late, would have side mirrors. These, however, were “in a vacuum” and had no response from the CEO.
“Crab” mode ”
According to the Electrek staff, responsible for finding the lost video on YouTube, the footage, at the very beginning , also shows Tesla Cybertruck performing “crab mode”, that is, steering the rear wheels together with the front ones. The idea, in fact, is already real in the Hummer EV and is part of Musk’s plans for the future Cybertruck.
It is worth remembering that there is already a waiting list of 1.5 million people for the new Cybertruck, now expected to reach the market only at the beginning of 2021. The factory located in Austin, Texas, is expected to produce between 220 thousand and 300 thousand Cybertruck when the production chain is 100% in order.
The number is much smaller than the reservation queue, but the fact is that many people who paid the equivalent at R$ 386 to get in line, they will probably end up not making the purchase of the futuristic pickup truck. After all, the forecast is that it will cost between US$ 19, 9,000 (R$ , 3,000) and US$ 69, 9 thousand (BRL 386 thousand) , depending on the version chosen.
