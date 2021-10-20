Tesla Cybertruck | Video spotting shows new prototype being tested; Look

Despite having confirmed that there will be a further delay in Cybertruck’s production, and even having removed the specifications and prices from the official website, Tesla remains focused on the development of its electric pickup. A video posted this Tuesday (19) spotted a new prototype for the future release of Elon Musk’s company in runway tests at Castle Airport, located in central California.

Tesla Cybertruck will be sold in Brazil and already has a buyer; see how much it cost

Tesla Cybertruck | Reason for so much delay to launch discovered