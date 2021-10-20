how-to-turn-on-the-privacy-screen-in-google-drive

Over the years, Google Drive has become a very important work tool, right? Today, it is the main storage source for most Google services like: Gmail, Google Meet, Docs and Classroom, for example. This way, a lot of important files and information are saved in Google Drive.

Also, by being a standalone service that offers free storage, many people also store photos and memories on Google Drive. So today I came to give you a tip: did you know that you can add password to your Google drive app? This is a solution that protects access to your files, through the “Privacy screen” option available for iOS (iPhone).

With this enabled, to open the app you need to unlock your screen using Face ID, fingerprint or your six-digit PIN password. Want to find out how to add a second layer of security to your Google Drive app? Just take a look at this article!

Guys, before you start, it is worth remembering that the "Privacy screen" option is only available in the version for iOS devices (iPhone). But, you can check how to add a password to Google Drive for Android by accessing this article that came out here on Canaltech: How to lock Google Drive with a password on Android Step 1 : on the app's home page, tap the "Menu" icon to see more options; Step 2 : done that, tap "Settings"; Step 3 : then select the "Privacy screen" option;