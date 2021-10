The free YouTube Music plan finally puts the platform to compete with popular free options like Spotify and Deezer. It will allow people to listen to songs in random order, build their own playlists and even listen to hits with their mobile screen locked, with all of this interspersed with ads.

YouTube Music Mixes will also be available in the free plan (Image: Disclosure/YouTube)

Audio only

As to be expected, video playback will not be included in the free plan. This functionality is one of the main differentiators of YouTube Music — logically inherited from the main platform. It is noteworthy that paying users will continue to have this advantage.

