How to Download and Play High Heels
High Heels (Android | iOS) is a Zynga casual game with the premise of walking along catwalks around the world, but of course it’s not that simple. Various obstacles are introduced as you progress, making life difficult for the player/model.
To rock the comic game, the
Canaltech
prepared a tutorial. We’ll introduce the basic mechanics, as well as the gradually more difficult challenges presented to the player. Come with us!
Step 1:
The game is available for free on the platform of your choice .
Step 3: click and slide your finger on the screen to control the character.
Step 4 :
Collect your heels to get taller.
FOR step 5:
make sure it is higher than the obstacle to proceed.
Step 8:
the farther you go, the higher your score. Make sure you have collected enough jumps to reach the top.
Now that you know the basics of the game, go ahead and conquer all the catwalks around the world!
Source: Rollic Games
