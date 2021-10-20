how-to-download-and-play-high-heels

High Heels (Android | iOS) is a Zynga casual game with the premise of walking along catwalks around the world, but of course it’s not that simple. Various obstacles are introduced as you progress, making life difficult for the player/model.

prepared a tutorial. We’ll introduce the basic mechanics, as well as the gradually more difficult challenges presented to the player. Come with us!

Step 1:

The game is available for free on the platform of your choice .

once downloaded, access and the menu also serves as the starting point of the game.

Step 3: click and slide your finger on the screen to control the character.

Slide to start the parade and control the character (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 4 :

Collect your heels to get taller.

Get taller when collecting jumps to overcome obstacles (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

FOR step 5: make sure it is higher than the obstacle to proceed. Be higher than the obstacles to proceed (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 6: Collect diamonds to play challenges and earn big bonuses. Spend the diamonds to play these levels and win big bonus (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 7: Watch the optional videos available to earn companions who help you through the levels.

Collect companions that help you during the levels (Ima gem: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 8:

the farther you go, the higher your score. Make sure you have collected enough jumps to reach the top.