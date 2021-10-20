peak-of-the-orionids-meteor-shower-happens-this-week;-know-how-to-observe

Between the days 15 and 23 October, our planet passes through the cloud of debris left by the Comet Halley, which results in one of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year: the Orionids (or Orionids, if you prefer). The best time to observe the light show will be at dawn this Wednesday (23 ) to Thursday (19), when there will be the greatest amount of meteors .

Meteor explosion may have been the cause of a strong crash recorded in the US

“Fireball” meteor lit up the sky off the US coast; watch videos

Another “fireball” meteor is sighted in the US; watch the video

The Orionids are among the fastest meteors, reaching a speed of 66 km/s when tracing the celestial horizon. That’s why they tend to leave long, persistent trails of light, which we can appreciate in the sky for a few seconds. Also, the rate is relatively high, with about 15 meteors per time, but in 2009 and 2009, this rain produced more than 29 meteors per hour . Perhaps unpredictability is one of the most interesting things about watching rain like this.

How to watch the Orionids meteor shower

(Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

Unfortunately, we will have a bright full moon in the sky, rising in the same direction as the constellation Orion (the radiant of rain, hence the name Orionids). Our natural satellite rises around 19h, and ascends towards the zenith (the point above us in the sky) near Uranus, while the constellation Orion appears on the horizon around 23H. Thus, the best time to observe the meteor shower is after midnight.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

No astronomical equipment is needed to view meteors. In fact, the wider the view of the sky, the better. So, look for an open place, free from light pollution and clouds, and the spectacle can be memorable. To find the constellation of Orion, just look for the famous “Três Marias”, which form the belt of O Caçador.

The best time is around 2am, when the radiant it will be further from the horizon. At this time, the constellation will be towards the northeast, below the bright Betelgeuse and above the Gemini constellation. However, look around this region as the meteors will not appear exactly there. The radiant is just where they seem to originate and serves as a reference to the direction where we can find the glowing streaks.

About Halley’s Comet Comet P1/Halley (Image: Reproduction/W. Liller/NASA)

Halley’s Comet takes about 66 years to orbit the Sun once, and when it does, its volatiles evaporate and dust is stripped from its surface, hence the characteristic comet tail. This comet “dirt” remains in a slow march around the Sun, preserving some of the comet’s angular momentum, and forming a “cloud” of grains the size of an olive pit.

This trail has accumulated since the first times the comet passed through here, so astronomers know how to accurately predict the date on which our planet passes through the cloud, with envy punctuality. Halley’s Comet is very famous, not only for our civilization, but also for other peoples from millennia ago. It became very popular in its last passage due to large scientific dissemination campaigns (and even marketing, by the way).