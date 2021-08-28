Know what your tooth-brushing habit says about your heart health

One study found a possible link between oral hygiene and a person’s heart health. The report suggests that gum disease and tooth loss are closely linked to our cardiovascular system.

The survey finds that, during a 10.5-year follow-up, adults aged 40 to 79 who brushed their teeth three or more times a day had a 10% lower risk of atrial fibrillation (a type of cardiac arrhythmia) and a higher risk of 12 Lower % of heart failure.

When it comes to plaque buildup in our arteries, the plaque on our teeth also seems to matter. One theory is that bacteria that live on teeth and gums can enter the bloodstream and alter the intestinal microbiome, which can then trigger systemic inflammation, known to facilitate valve damage, myocardial damage, endocarditis, and even failure cardiac arrest.

(Image: Alexandru Acea/Unsplash)

However, at the moment, there is not enough evidence that the treatment of gum disease prevents cardiovascular disease. Considering the study’s results, experts say the potential link is just one more reason to be vigilant about your oral health. But there is still a long way to go to understand if there really is a link between oral health and heart health. The full study can be found here.

Source: Science Alert

