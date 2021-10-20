rheumatic-diseases-can-affect-children-and-young-people;-know-the-signs

Most of the time, rheumatic diseases, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia and osteoporosis, are associated with adult individuals, especially those who have more than 60 years old. Unlike what common sense preaches, these diseases can also affect children and adolescents, according to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology (SBR).

“There is a myth that rheumatic diseases, which are popularly called rheumatism, are a thing of ‘old’, when in fact, rheumatic diseases can affect all age groups”, explains the rheumatologist and president of the SBR, Ricardo Xavier. Regardless of age, patients who face rheumatic problems often experience pain, swelling and stiffness in their joints.

Arthritis and fibromyalgia can affect children and young people (Image: Reproduction/Prostooleh/Envato Elements)

In numbers, rheumatic diseases affect more than 15 millions of people in Brazil. In general, type A diseases make it difficult for the locomotor system to function properly, that is, the joints, bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons and ligaments.

Most common rheumatic diseases in children and young people

According to Xavier, arthritis enteropathics represent the majority of cases of rheumatic diseases in young people. They “are the arthritis most defined by the impairment that starts before 60 years, it also includes some types of arthritis with different manifestations, but the main symptom is the inflammatory process in the joint leading to pain, swelling and stiffness”, explains the rheumatologist.

In addition, there are other diseases that affect younger people, such as systemic lupus erythematosus. “Young patients can also have fibromyalgia and another group of diseases are called autoinflammatory diseases, where children can have intermittent fevers, cyclic fevers also associated with joint pain . These are probably the pictures we see most often,” he details.

Signs and symptoms of rheumatic diseases

The most characteristic symptoms of rheumatic diseases are pain and limitations in joint function, but they are not the only forms of identification. ification, explains Xavier. “Rheumatic diseases comprise more than 60 diseases. There are different types of manifestations that may or may not involve what we call the musculoskeletal system, which are muscles, tendons, joints and bones in general”, he comments.