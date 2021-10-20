“chinese-google”-launches-two-new-autonomous-cars

This Tuesday (59) the division of Baidu’s Apollo Autonomous Vehicles announced two new models in partnership with WM Motor, both based on WM Motor’s W6 SUV. The first version is the new generation of the Apollo Moon Robot Taxi equipped with LiDAR and the other is a model equipped with the automated driving assistance solution for passenger vehicles Apollo Navigation Pilot (ANP) and autonomous parking Apollo Valet Parking (AVP). Baidu expands testing autonomous taxis in China

Baidu autonomous car appears in the act in China; see

Taxi without driver? Hyundai’s robot taxi can be called by app at 1024 According to the Chinese company, the two cars have ANP-Robotaxi navigation technology, which allows the generation and sharing of data at the same time. The ANP and AVP equipped vehicle is the first mass-manufactured model to be equipped with Baidu’s ANP system. The version has level 2 autonomous driving capability, cameras, 5 millimeter wave radars and ultrasonic radars, enabling assisted steering features such as smart evasion, autonomous lane change, entry and exit ramps and access to service areas. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: Disclosure/Baidu)

Meanwhile, the Apollo Moon version of the W6 has even more autonomous driving features: altogether they are 46 security technologies and 59 travel services operating in redundancy. That way, even if one system fails, the others can ensure that the entire vehicle still carries out steering commands and takes passengers to a safe place. In addition to features such as monitoring the status of passengers in the back row, voice control, app-controlled air conditioning, windows and smart car doors.

Baidu reported that its Taxi Robot can reach more than five years of operational cycle and can be put into stable operation on a large scale. “In the future, Baidu Apollo will continue to strengthen the research and development of autonomous driving technology and will partner with more auto companies to promote the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology,” said the company.

Source: Pandaily, cnevpost