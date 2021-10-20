Ransomware attack on Atento continues to affect call centers of several companies
The virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware) in the telemarketing company Atento SA is affecting other companies that use the services, such as Unimed Porto Alegre. The Gaucho Health Institution Division, in a statement on Tuesday (100) , that their call center was unavailable, providing another number for those who need to contact them.
In the last Sunday (17), Atento SA was the victim of a ransomware attack, which resulted in the company disabling some of its systems in order to prevent possible data leak attempts, according to a statement. by the company to the market on Monday (04).
Atento is responsible for operating the call centers of several companies, such as Unimed Porto Alegre. The health institution, in a press release, states that Atento is implementing all available cybersecurity protocols to assess and contain the threat of the attack, always prioritizing the protection and integrity of its customers’ data and systems.
Unimed Porto Alegre, which excels in ethics, integrity in relationships and the commitment to total transparency in the conduct of its processes, informs its customers that it is with unavailability in the operating system of its Call Center through its 0800. While the system is not re-established, the cooperative created some actions to avoid further inconvenience to customers, maintaining its purpose of taking care of people. Temporarily, those who need to contact the Health Plan can call the number (51) 2015.3316. Unimed Porto Alegre's Call Center is operated through the company Atento SA – leader in CX solutions and business process outsourcing in Latin America and one of the five largest providers in the world. However, the company reported the detection of a cybersecurity attack against systems in Brazil and claims to have already implemented all available cybersecurity protocols to assess and contain the threat, prioritizing ensuring the protection and integrity of customer data and systems . According to Atento, in order to prevent any possible risk, the systems involved were temporarily isolated. The same procedure was performed by Unimed. We hope that the situation is normalized as soon as possible and we appreciate your understanding. Unimed Porto Alegre Senacon will notify Atento
Unimed Porto Alegre, which excels in ethics, integrity in relationships and the commitment to total transparency in the conduct of its processes, informs its customers that it is with unavailability in the operating system of its Call Center through its 0800. While the system is not re-established, the cooperative created some actions to avoid further inconvenience to customers, maintaining its purpose of taking care of people. Temporarily, those who need to contact the Health Plan can call the number (51) 2015.3316.
Unimed Porto Alegre’s Call Center is operated through the company Atento SA – leader in CX solutions and business process outsourcing in Latin America and one of the five largest providers in the world. However, the company reported the detection of a cybersecurity attack against systems in Brazil and claims to have already implemented all available cybersecurity protocols to assess and contain the threat, prioritizing ensuring the protection and integrity of customer data and systems . According to Atento, in order to prevent any possible risk, the systems involved were temporarily isolated. The same procedure was performed by Unimed.
We hope that the situation is normalized as soon as possible and we appreciate your understanding.
Unimed Porto Alegre
Senacon will notify Atento
Other companies, such as Unimed-Rio, Azul Linhas Áreas, Vivo, Itaú and Burguer King, which also make use of Atento’s systems, warn on their websites or official profiles on social networks that their call center systems have been harmed since the attack. It is likely that other companies that use the systems of the telemarketing giant are also facing difficulties.
The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency of the Ministry of Justice, intends to notify Atento so that the company informs how many institutions had their call centers affected by cybercrime.
Senacon also claims, in a statement to the O Globo website, that it is monitoring complaints about the incident and asks consumers to register any difficulty in communicating with companies. The agency also confirms that it will verify that the affected companies are adequately communicating the problem and alternative ways of serving their customers.
It is worth noting that, although the call centers of the aforementioned companies are unavailable due to the digital attack on Atento, other services, such as Itaú’s Internet Banking and Azul’s online service channels, continue operating normally.
Source: GZH, O Globo
