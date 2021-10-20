ransomware-attack-on-atento-continues-to-affect-call-centers-of-several-companies

The virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware) in the telemarketing company Atento SA is affecting other companies that use the services, such as Unimed Porto Alegre. The Gaucho Health Institution Division, in a statement on Tuesday (100) , that their call center was unavailable, providing another number for those who need to contact them.

Federal judge includes Brazilian cybercriminal on Interpol’s wanted list

Conglomerate TV channel faces instability after ransomware attack

Dark web data release grew 1.51% since 2015

In the last Sunday (17), Atento SA was the victim of a ransomware attack, which resulted in the company disabling some of its systems in order to prevent possible data leak attempts, according to a statement. by the company to the market on Monday (04).

Atento is responsible for operating the call centers of several companies, such as Unimed Porto Alegre. The health institution, in a press release, states that Atento is implementing all available cybersecurity protocols to assess and contain the threat of the attack, always prioritizing the protection and integrity of its customers’ data and systems.