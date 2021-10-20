CHEAP GAMER CHAIR | Quest Healer model is on sale at Magalu

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for Canaltech readers. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:

    Gamer chairs are a great option for those who spend a lot of time in front of the computer, whether playing or even working and studying. However, products of this type tend to have much higher prices than traditional office chairs.

    For those looking for a cheap gamer chair, this Quest Healer model is an option that is worth checking out. It’s at a great price, taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion.

      Buy Quest Healer for R$ 668,63

      About Quest Healer

Despite the low price , Quest Healer brings all the most important features for a gamer chair, such as tilt up to 63 degrees and pillows for the lumbar and neck. It is all covered in a comfortable and resistant material, which promises to last many years if well taken care of.

A very important function is the adjustable arm, which can be changed to suit your needs. better adapt to you. Many cheaper gamer chairs end up leaving this function aside when cutting costs, but it is essential to ensure the best possible comfort when using keyboard and mouse.

Another interesting point of Quest Healer is its less flashy design, with details only in black and white. It is a great option for those who do not like the very colorful look of other chairs of the type.

  Buy the Quest Healer for R$ 668,63

    • What is Magazine Você?

    Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 71 physical stores throughout Brazil.

    A common question from our readers is why prices in our store are often different from those advertised on Magazine’s main site Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

    Enter Canaltech Offers and make your own money earns more

    With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

    To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

    Don’t miss out on more offers like this!

    Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

