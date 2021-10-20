like-apple-and-samsung,-oppo-also-wants-to-produce-its-own-processors

With the announcement of Pixel 6, Google also presented its own chipset that equips the brand’s new smartphones, something that Apple and Samsung have been doing for a long time. And apparently another big company is planning to carry out the same strategy: the Chinese giant Oppo.

Pixel 6: Qualcomm makes fun of Google for Tensor chip account

Google reveals details of Tensor, the company’s first chip for cell phones

Oppo’s folding cell phone specs are leaked, with big screen 120 Hz

According to information revealed by the Nikkei Asia website, Oppo would be developing high-performance chipsets to equip its own smartphones in the next years.

Oppo can seek less dependence on Qualcomm, as well as Google (Image: Playback/Oppo)

The idea is to reduce the huge dependence on brands such as Qualcomm and MediaTek, the leading manufacturers of processors for Android phones, and offer greater integration between hardware and software, something Apple does very well.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

According to the leak, Oppo would be talking to TSMC (the same supplier as Apple) to use the future 3-nanometer lithography process and launch its chipset between 2022 and 2024.