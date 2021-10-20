Like Apple and Samsung, Oppo also wants to produce its own processors

With the announcement of Pixel 6, Google also presented its own chipset that equips the brand’s new smartphones, something that Apple and Samsung have been doing for a long time. And apparently another big company is planning to carry out the same strategy: the Chinese giant Oppo.

According to information revealed by the Nikkei Asia website, Oppo would be developing high-performance chipsets to equip its own smartphones in the next years.

Oppo can seek less dependence on Qualcomm, as well as Google (Image: Playback/Oppo)

The idea is to reduce the huge dependence on brands such as Qualcomm and MediaTek, the leading manufacturers of processors for Android phones, and offer greater integration between hardware and software, something Apple does very well.

According to the leak, Oppo would be talking to TSMC (the same supplier as Apple) to use the future 3-nanometer lithography process and launch its chipset between 2022 and 2024.

Oppo’s Processor would equip only the brand’s flagships, at least initially (Image: Reproduction/Oppo)

3 nm production technology will offer even faster processors thanks to the more compact and more condensed format, ensuring higher speeds and reduction in power consumption.

Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm to announce the first generation of 3-nanometer lithography processors at the end in 2022. Oppo’s processor announcement would come shortly thereafter, at the beginning of 2024.

It is worth remembering that Oppo is part of the BBK Electronics conglomerate, being a “sister” of other large companies such as Vivo Mobile, Realme and OnePlus, which could indicate a sharing of Oppo processors between such manufacturers.

Source: Nikkei Asia

