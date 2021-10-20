Using the Apple Watch Mindfulness app

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
Developed to help in the mental health of the user of Apple Watch, the watchOS Respirar app was redesigned with the launch of the new watchOS 8 system. Now called “Mindfulness”, the application has been split into two features, “Breathe”, with the same functionality as before, and the new “Reflect” feature.

    Already a fascinating and exclusive Apple Watch application, Attention Plena is now intended to give you a few brief breaks of a mere minute in your day, in order to slow down any running pace, remove anxiety and allow our body to actually stop to breathe and reflect.

    When starting a breathing exercise using the Breathing feature, you will be instructed to inhale and exhale r very slowly, without haste, following the rhythm of the Touch Touch and the screen of your smartwatch — a rhythm that you configure yourself in the settings of the iPhone Watch app, according to your preference.

      • Already the new Reflect feature displays an inspirational message on your watch screen—for example, asking you to think of a moment of gratitude you’ve been through or remembering something you’ve been happy with recently.

      When starting a reflection exercise, a beautiful animation will be shown on the screen for a minute, so you can reflect on the message that was proposed to you, in order to change your mood and bring more peace to it. time of your day. Understand better below how to use the recu rsos Reflect and Breathe from Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch.

      Reflect

      Step 1: When you open the Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch, you will find both features to choose from. First will be the new feature, Reflect. Click on it.

        Open the Mindfulness app and click on the Reflect feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

        Step 2: The first instruction on the screen is to ask you to do it a break from whatever you are currently doing.

          Stop what you are doing to use the feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

          Step 3: an inspirational message will be displayed on your watch screen . Click to start the reflection exercise.

            Read the message and click to start the reflection exercise. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

            Step 4: a nice animation will be displayed for a minute of reflection . Use this moment to focus on the animation and message that was proposed to you for the reflection exercise.

            Focus on the animation and message proposed for the reflection exercise. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

            Step 5: at the end of the minute of reflection, a message will indicate that the exercise is finished.

              The exercise completed message will appear on the screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 6: the final screen displays a summary of your day, showing your average heart rate during reflection exercises.

              Check your daily summary in the app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Breathe

              Step 1: When you open the Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch, you will find both features to choose from. Scroll down and click on the Breathe feature to open it.

              Open the Mindfulness app and click on the Breathe feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 2: Wait until you start tracking your breath.

              Wait for the start of the breathing exercise. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 3: As soon as the message to inspire appears on the screen, start slowly inhale air into your lungs, keeping pace with the circle as it increases in size. You will feel the Touch Touch of the Apple Watch.

              Start breathing in the air. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 4: the circle will get bigger and bigger as you slowly inhale the air to your lungs. The large, full circle indicates that your lungs should be full of air.

              Breathe in slowly. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 5: As soon as the message to expire appears on the screen, start slowly exhale the air from your lungs.

              Start exhaling air. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 6: the circle will get smaller and smaller as you slowly exhale the air from your lungs. The small, empty circle indicates that you must have exhaled all the air from your lungs.

              Exhale all the air slowly. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 7: at the end of the number of breaths defined by you in the configuration from the app, a message will indicate when the breathing exercise is finished.

              The exercise completed message will appear on the screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

              Step 8: the final screen displays a summary of your day, showing how many breathing exercises did you do and what is your average heart rate during the breathing follow-ups.

              Check your daily summary in the app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

