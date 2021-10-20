Using the Apple Watch Mindfulness app
Developed to help in the mental health of the user of Apple Watch, the watchOS Respirar app was redesigned with the launch of the new watchOS 8 system. Now called “Mindfulness”, the application has been split into two features, “Breathe”, with the same functionality as before, and the new “Reflect” feature.
Already a fascinating and exclusive Apple Watch application, Attention Plena is now intended to give you a few brief breaks of a mere minute in your day, in order to slow down any running pace, remove anxiety and allow our body to actually stop to breathe and reflect.
When starting a breathing exercise using the Breathing feature, you will be instructed to inhale and exhale r very slowly, without haste, following the rhythm of the Touch Touch and the screen of your smartwatch — a rhythm that you configure yourself in the settings of the iPhone Watch app, according to your preference.
Already the new Reflect feature displays an inspirational message on your watch screen—for example, asking you to think of a moment of gratitude you’ve been through or remembering something you’ve been happy with recently.
When starting a reflection exercise, a beautiful animation will be shown on the screen for a minute, so you can reflect on the message that was proposed to you, in order to change your mood and bring more peace to it. time of your day. Understand better below how to use the recu rsos Reflect and Breathe from Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch.
Reflect
Step 1: When you open the Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch, you will find both features to choose from. First will be the new feature, Reflect. Click on it.