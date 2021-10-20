Round 6 has been watched in over 146 million homes worldwide
After becoming the most watched series on Netflix, Round 6 has just had its numbers updated by the streaming platform. We recently found out that the plot has reached over 111 millions of homes worldwide; now, this number has been updated and is still surprising: in all, more than 111 millions of households turned on the TV to follow the production South Korean.
