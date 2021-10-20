Round 6 has been watched in over 146 million homes worldwide

After becoming the most watched series on Netflix, Round 6 has just had its numbers updated by the streaming platform. We recently found out that the plot has reached over 111 millions of homes worldwide; now, this number has been updated and is still surprising: in all, more than 111 millions of households turned on the TV to follow the production South Korean.

    • According to Netflix, Round 6 reached that number in just four weeks of release, also conquering the first place in the list of most watched titles in 94 countries. The success of the series can be seen across the media and on social networks, making South Korean productions gain more visibility outside their own niche.

      • Round 6

        is a series that counts a scary story people who need money and accept to play a game, not knowing that you can only get out of there in two extreme ways: billionaire or dead. The budget for the production of the series was US$ 29, 4 million and the profit can already have exceeded 4.%. Since its launch on September 000, the macabre premise has been catching the attention of subscribers and it should still break more records in the coming days, and we can see, soon, confirmation of the second season.

