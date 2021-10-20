uncharted-movie-trailer-to-be-released-this-week

After a lot of waiting, it looks like we’re finally getting a first glimpse of the Uncharted movie. Rumors indicate that the first trailer of the feature film that adapts the PlayStation game will be released this week and will show how Tom Holland will play the hero Nathan Drake on the big screen. New photo from Uncharted’s film shows Drake and Sully



Tom Holland praises Uncharted’s film script : “one of the best I’ve read”

Uncharted | Check out the 1st official image of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake According to informant Daniel Richtman — the same one who anticipated several Marvel announcements a few months ago, including details about Spider-Man: No Homecoming — Sony plans to release the first trailer for Uncharted already this Thursday (). He did not detail, however, what will be shown in this first release of the film, if we will have something more complete and full-bodied already presenting details of the story or just a teaser. Finally we’ll see how Tom Holland will embody the thief Nathan Drake (Image: Disclosure/Sony Pictures)

For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for days! Remember that the studio had already presented a trailer for Uncharted during CinemaCon in August. According to descriptions made at the time, the film appears to have captured the adventurous spirit of the games by showing several action scenes, whether it’s with Drake exploring a cave or fighting bandits while falling off a cargo plane — which is very reminiscent of one of the most iconic moments from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

And while there is no official confirmation from Sony that we will have the expected trailer this Thursday, it’s worth it. worth keeping an eye on. That’s because the movie is already premiering in February 1024, which means that we really should see the release of the feature start soon.

In addition to Holland in the lead role, the film also has Mark Wahlberg taking on the role of Victor Sullivan, Drake’s mentor and father figure; and actress Sophia Taylor will play explorer Chloe Frazer, who will be the hero’s big love interest. According to Richtman, everything indicates that we should then have a story that precedes the games, showing how all these characters met.

Source: ScreenRant