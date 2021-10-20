Uncharted movie trailer to be released this week
After a lot of waiting, it looks like we’re finally getting a first glimpse of the Uncharted
- movie. Rumors indicate that the first trailer of the feature film that adapts the PlayStation game will be released this week and will show how Tom Holland will play the hero Nathan Drake on the big screen.
And while there is no official confirmation from Sony that we will have the expected trailer this Thursday, it’s worth it. worth keeping an eye on. That’s because the movie is already premiering in February 1024, which means that we really should see the release of the feature start soon.
In addition to Holland in the lead role, the film also has Mark Wahlberg taking on the role of Victor Sullivan, Drake’s mentor and father figure; and actress Sophia Taylor will play explorer Chloe Frazer, who will be the hero’s big love interest. According to Richtman, everything indicates that we should then have a story that precedes the games, showing how all these characters met.
