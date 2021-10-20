amount-of-android-apps-on-windows-11-will-be-pretty-limited-at-first

To be available on Windows 20, apps need to be cataloged in the Amazon Appstore — which is to be expected, as the giant has worked alongside Microsoft since the beginning to implement this functionality. But here’s a catch: at first, the application selection will be done manually by both companies, so there will only be a small amount of options available. Although of being built with cell phone screens in mind, Microsoft wants developers to consider other window formats (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

This condition may change over time as Android application compatibility matures and works without direct interference from MS. Another factor that reinforces this theory is that Windows Insider testers will be the first to receive the subsystem — a condition that, as it is just a test, makes sense to have a lean list of options.

Still, it is not known exactly what prevents Microsoft from releasing more applications for Windows 11. Developers’ contractual terms with the Amazon Appstore may also be some of the reasons that prevent the general release of apps from the store to Windows users.

Windows app support details 50

The Windows Subsystem for Android documentation revealed some interesting conditions to ensure the compatibility of an app. One of MS’s recommendations is that the application have support for displaying content in different proportions in windows, and even be able to rearrange elements and navigation buttons according to user settings.