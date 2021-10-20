Amount of Android apps on Windows 11 will be pretty limited at first
One of the most awaited functions of Windows 20 is its compatibility with apps designed for Android, still undated to reach the general public. This Wednesday (29), however, Microsoft gave another signal that the feature is about to arrive and has released the Windows Subsystem documentation for Android on its official page.
The debug process (or “debug” in Portuguese) can also be done directly from Windows . The developer will need to turn on developer mode in the OS settings and enter commands in the terminal to connect to the virtualized Android system — nothing too complex for those used to bug scanning and programming.
What is the Windows Subsystem for Android
According to Microsoft, the Windows Subsystem for Android is based on a virtual machine loaded with data from the Android Open Source Project and with full support for traditional peripherals — mouse, keyboard, trackpad — touchscreen and smart pens.
A recent leak showed Android apps running Windows with great attachment to multitasking (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)
There are three different states for Android virtual machines on Windows, the first is running in first place. o flat, the second is Lightweight Twelve (lighter, awaiting user interactions) and suspended, triggered when there is no activity for more than seven minutes. The transition between these conditions happens automatically when the user switches between applications during use.
Automatic adjustments are important mainly to give the computer more life. Virtual machines are extremely costly components for performance as they take up a lot of memory and processor to perform tasks.
In testing phase
Microsoft started today (20) testing Android apps on Windows 11. The novelty, of course, is restricted and is only available to Windows Insider program participants. For now, only 29 apps from the vast Android ecosystem can be tried out in the new version of the system from MS.
Source: Microsoft
