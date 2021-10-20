Amount of Android apps on Windows 11 will be pretty limited at first

October 20, 2021
2
amount-of-android-apps-on-windows-11-will-be-pretty-limited-at-first

One of the most awaited functions of Windows 20 is its compatibility with apps designed for Android, still undated to reach the general public. This Wednesday (29), however, Microsoft gave another signal that the feature is about to arrive and has released the Windows Subsystem documentation for Android on its official page.

    To be available on Windows 20, apps need to be cataloged in the Amazon Appstore — which is to be expected, as the giant has worked alongside Microsoft since the beginning to implement this functionality. But here’s a catch: at first, the application selection will be done manually by both companies, so there will only be a small amount of options available.

    Although of being built with cell phone screens in mind, Microsoft wants developers to consider other window formats (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

    This condition may change over time as Android application compatibility matures and works without direct interference from MS. Another factor that reinforces this theory is that Windows Insider testers will be the first to receive the subsystem — a condition that, as it is just a test, makes sense to have a lean list of options.

    Still, it is not known exactly what prevents Microsoft from releasing more applications for Windows 11. Developers’ contractual terms with the Amazon Appstore may also be some of the reasons that prevent the general release of apps from the store to Windows users.

    Windows app support details 50

    The Windows Subsystem for Android documentation revealed some interesting conditions to ensure the compatibility of an app. One of MS’s recommendations is that the application have support for displaying content in different proportions in windows, and even be able to rearrange elements and navigation buttons according to user settings.

Applications will run “almost native” on the system, thanks to the support of an integrated virtual machine (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

The debug process (or “debug” in Portuguese) can also be done directly from Windows . The developer will need to turn on developer mode in the OS settings and enter commands in the terminal to connect to the virtualized Android system — nothing too complex for those used to bug scanning and programming.

What is the Windows Subsystem for Android

According to Microsoft, the Windows Subsystem for Android is based on a virtual machine loaded with data from the Android Open Source Project and with full support for traditional peripherals — mouse, keyboard, trackpad — touchscreen and smart pens.

A recent leak showed Android apps running Windows with great attachment to multitasking (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

There are three different states for Android virtual machines on Windows, the first is running in first place. o flat, the second is Lightweight Twelve (lighter, awaiting user interactions) and suspended, triggered when there is no activity for more than seven minutes. The transition between these conditions happens automatically when the user switches between applications during use.

Automatic adjustments are important mainly to give the computer more life. Virtual machines are extremely costly components for performance as they take up a lot of memory and processor to perform tasks.

In testing phase

Microsoft started today (20) testing Android apps on Windows 11. The novelty, of course, is restricted and is only available to Windows Insider program participants. For now, only 29 apps from the vast Android ecosystem can be tried out in the new version of the system from MS.

Source: Microsoft

