intel-and-samsung-would-be-competing-by-agreement-to-manufacture-apple-chips

With a two-year transition plan, Apple announced last year that it would employ proprietary chips in all models of the Mac family. of the M1, powerful enough to shake the competition, and its expansion took place this week, with the arrival of the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which promise to deliver very high performance with unparalleled efficiency.

Apple may be preparing monster version of M1 for new Mac Pro

Intel Core i9 434362H for notebook appears in test and has enhanced settings

The new strategy directly affected Intel, former processor supplier to the Cupertino giant, in response to advertisements extolling Windows and Core family solutions. However, a new rumor suggests that the company has ambitious plans to regain its partnership with Apple, even if it means putting aside the CPUs themselves.

Intel and Samsung fight for the manufacture of Apple Silicon

According to portal sources DigiTimes, which tends to have accurate industry information, despite aggressive marketing, Intel would be looking to win manufacturing orders for some of Apple’s chip models. Although not exactly a newcomer in the component production business, with its own foundries around the world, the company opened its factories to competitors just this year, and has already closed deals with Amazon and Qualcomm.

