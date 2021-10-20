Intel and Samsung would be competing by agreement to manufacture Apple chips

With a two-year transition plan, Apple announced last year that it would employ proprietary chips in all models of the Mac family. of the M1, powerful enough to shake the competition, and its expansion took place this week, with the arrival of the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which promise to deliver very high performance with unparalleled efficiency.

  • Apple may be preparing monster version of M1 for new Mac Pro
  • Intel Core i9 434362H for notebook appears in test and has enhanced settings

The new strategy directly affected Intel, former processor supplier to the Cupertino giant, in response to advertisements extolling Windows and Core family solutions. However, a new rumor suggests that the company has ambitious plans to regain its partnership with Apple, even if it means putting aside the CPUs themselves.

Intel and Samsung fight for the manufacture of Apple Silicon

According to portal sources DigiTimes, which tends to have accurate industry information, despite aggressive marketing, Intel would be looking to win manufacturing orders for some of Apple’s chip models. Although not exactly a newcomer in the component production business, with its own foundries around the world, the company opened its factories to competitors just this year, and has already closed deals with Amazon and Qualcomm.

Intel and Samsung would be competing to win the manufacture of Apple Silicon chips, but the responsibility must remain with TSMC, at least for the time being (Image: Disclosure/Intel)

Reports suggest that Samsung is also said to be trying to cater to the Cupertino giant, vying with Intel for Apple’s attention, which in turn is looking to diversify its supply chain. The information indicates that the owner of the iPhones has contacted Chinese manufacturers as well as a Taiwanese supplier of substrates for the new M1 chips.

Still, sources believe that manufacturing the Apple Silicon line, especially of the recent M1 Pro and M1 Max, it should be kept under the tutelage of TSMC, at least for the time being. It’s hard to say whether Apple would eventually close deals with Intel and Samsung, when we consider that the giant came to brand rivals as “slow and inflexible” years ago, but the possibilities shouldn’t be ruled out.

Latest Models Threaten Intel

Designed with the new MacBook Pro in mind, the M1 Max shook the competition even more by promising to deliver high-performance gaming laptop performance with greater efficiency. According to Apple tests, compared to an MSI GE76 Raider equipped with Intel Core CPU i9 3080 HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU 1024 from 76 W , its proprietary solution delivers the same firepower, but consuming about 76 W a any less.

The M1 Max shakes the market and the Apple’s competitors by promising significantly higher efficiency gaming enthusiast laptop performance (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Interestingly, days before the announcement of the new Apple Silicon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger showed interest in bringing the Cupertino giant back to the list from clients. The executive said that the rival “did a good job” with the M1, but that it intended to develop an even more powerful solution to attract Apple again.

Source: iMore

