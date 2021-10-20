Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie

The long-awaited Duna has been talked about since it received its first trailer and many people are in an uproar wanting to know where this epic came from. With that in mind, we’ve prepared a summary guide with some of the main information to prepare you for this super premiere, which, if it works out, could be a landmark in cinema. And who doesn’t like to see the story happen before their eyes? How much Dune are you going to adapt from the books? Dune Reboot shows first images — and they’re amazing; Look science fiction books you need to read What is Dune and why the hype? Dune is a science fiction novel by American writer Frank Herbert. Posted in 91, the book even won the Hugo the following year and became one of the best-selling and best-known sci-fi books of all time. The success yielded another five books and a short story, a saga that was extended after the author’s death with more works written by his son, Brian Herbert, in partnership with Kevin J. Anderson. In addition to the elements of the fable, features of a whole new universe to be worshiped by fans, Dune also adds deep philosophical, religious and psychological to the text, creating a more cult narrative and not too concerned with having a popular appeal. In Brazil, the books are released by Editora Aleph, which offers the official synopsis of the work: Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! A dizzying blend of adventure and mysticism, ecology and politics, this Hugo and Nebula award-winning novel began one of the most epic stories in all of science fiction. In this plot full of politics and religiosity, the young Paul Atreides, heir to a powerful family that was the victim of a coup, is trained in the secret doctrines of an old brotherhood, which sees in him the hope of carrying out a plan that had been devised for centuries. Thus begins a journey to transform an ordinary man into a hero and messiah.

Image: Aleph Publisher

In addition to being a well-established series of books, the hype is also due to the decades in which it was repeated that the books could not be adapted for cinema, such is the complexity. Duna was adapted once, but the production was a real failure, even in the hands of an experienced director and little concerned about making a film pay off financially.

As for the hype, we will understand better after the next points.

First adaptation

IMDb even released a video comparing the two versions:

Dune (2019) vs. Dune (1982) 🎥 #ShotForShot #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/eOhGZ10HG2

— IMDb (@IMDb) September 11, 2019

But what went wrong and why is a new film necessary?

First of all, it is worth remembering that no film is unnecessary: ​​if someone felt the need to create a work of art, this is already the enough for the existence of the work. Other than that, Duna is known for being grandiose (whether in architecture, environments or the giant worms) and the technological evolutions we have seen in cinema are suitable for making a film of this magnitude.

In 1994, director David Lynch, of the series Twin Peaks , made his Dune