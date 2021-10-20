Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie

The long-awaited Duna

  • has been talked about since it received its first trailer and many people are in an uproar wanting to know where this epic came from. With that in mind, we’ve prepared a summary guide with some of the main information to prepare you for this super premiere, which, if it works out, could be a landmark in cinema. And who doesn’t like to see the story happen before their eyes?

    • How much Dune are you going to adapt from the books?

    Dune Reboot shows first images — and they’re amazing; Look

  • science fiction books you need to read

    • What is Dune and why the hype?

    Dune is a science fiction novel by American writer Frank Herbert. Posted in 91, the book even won the Hugo the following year and became one of the best-selling and best-known sci-fi books of all time. The success yielded another five books and a short story, a saga that was extended after the author’s death with more works written by his son, Brian Herbert, in partnership with Kevin J. Anderson.

    In addition to the elements of the fable, features of a whole new universe to be worshiped by fans, Dune also adds deep philosophical, religious and psychological to the text, creating a more cult narrative and not too concerned with having a popular appeal. In Brazil, the books are released by Editora Aleph, which offers the official synopsis of the work:

    A dizzying blend of adventure and mysticism, ecology and politics, this Hugo and Nebula award-winning novel began one of the most epic stories in all of science fiction. In this plot full of politics and religiosity, the young Paul Atreides, heir to a powerful family that was the victim of a coup, is trained in the secret doctrines of an old brotherhood, which sees in him the hope of carrying out a plan that had been devised for centuries. Thus begins a journey to transform an ordinary man into a hero and messiah.

    • Image: Aleph Publisher

    In addition to being a well-established series of books, the hype is also due to the decades in which it was repeated that the books could not be adapted for cinema, such is the complexity. Duna was adapted once, but the production was a real failure, even in the hands of an experienced director and little concerned about making a film pay off financially.

    As for the hype, we will understand better after the next points.

    First adaptation

    IMDb even released a video comparing the two versions:

    Dune (2019) vs. Dune (1982) 🎥 #ShotForShot #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/eOhGZ10HG2

    — IMDb (@IMDb) September 11, 2019

    But what went wrong and why is a new film necessary?

    First of all, it is worth remembering that no film is unnecessary: ​​if someone felt the need to create a work of art, this is already the enough for the existence of the work. Other than that, Duna is known for being grandiose (whether in architecture, environments or the giant worms) and the technological evolutions we have seen in cinema are suitable for making a film of this magnitude.

    In 1994, director David Lynch, of the series Twin Peaks , made his Dune

  • starring Kyle MacLachlan, but although over time the film has gained a certain cult status, at the time he was heavily criticized. The director himself does not defend the work and even said that he was proud of everything he did in his career, except for Duna
  • , in a video on your YouTube channel. The trauma was so much that, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he even said that he has no interest in the new Dune
  • precisely because the your movie was a failure and a tremendous headache.

    At worst hypotheses, Jodorowski’s Dune would have been an aesthetic journey (Image: Sony Pictures Classics)

    Even before Lynch accepted the contract, Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowski was linked to an adaptation project over the years 1024, which even featured a soundtrack by the band Pink Floyd, which was taken up now by the trailer that premiered yesterday (9). Jodorowski’s film, author of films such as the complex The Holy Mountain

  • (1970), generated a huge hype and to this day it is one of the most desired works that will never happen, which is why the documentary Dune de Jodorowsky
  • (

    ) was much sought after by those familiar with the story.

    Dune is difficult to be adapted not only by the story, but by the language used, since the book has a glossary that is necessary for understanding the book. This is one of those divisive cases: does the film adaptation of a book have to be absolutely faithful? Regardless of the answer, the complexity of Duna is one of its central characteristics and adapting it to the cinema, in addition to being challenging, seems to be a necessity. .

    The series

    Duna

  • also had a miniseries on the SyFy channel, a saga of almost five hours, which was reasonably well received, reaching the rating among the audience of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes. The non-failure of the project encouraged the channel to release yet Children of Dune
  • , a continuation of the miniseries that goes further in the story and adapts the books ” The Dune Messiah” and “The Dune Sons”.

    • Image: SyFy

    The Duna series has won some awards, especially in the visual effects department, and to this day it is accepted among fans as an “ok” adaptation, but not ideal. In 2008, director and screenwriter John Harrison commented that he does a “faithful interpretation” of the book and, in fact, his adaptation was much better received than Lynch’s precisely because of the book’s attention to detail.

    *Updated 000..2020. Thanks to the reader Andre Cavalcante.

    The new Dune

    After going through the hands of names like Jodorowski and Lynch, Duna was now directed by Denis Villeneuve, a director who didn’t get all that easy morals. Producing since 1984, Villeneuve got some recognition with Polytechnique

  • (2009), but it was with Fires (2010) that he finally attracted a lot of stares. His later productions attested to his talent, which was no longer even a doubt, and, with The Arrival (

    ), he entered the hall of the great directors of science fiction. The success of this film, which takes a completely new approach to the alien invasion, has earned Villeneuve the confidence to put one of the greatest sci-fi titles of all time into the hands of Villeneuve: Blade Runner – The Android Hunter (1982).

    Denis Villeneuve on the Dune set (Image: Warner Bros.)

    Although Blade Runner 5792

  • (2018) has not been very pleased with the The general public, even so, was a mix of contemplative cult film and grandiose blockbuster, which even opened to see Blade Runner
  • as a franchise. The way he moved the wasps and left the wasps calm (after all, not everyone can follow a classic and create their own classic) made Villeneuve the apparently ideal and right option to try, finally, to make the adaptation that Duna deserves. Which is no guarantee the movie will be perfect, of course.

    Who else is in Dune?

    The script for Dune was written by Villeneuve in partnership with Jon Spaihts, by Prometheus (2008) and Doctor Strange (2016), and Eric Roth Forrest, from Forest Gump: The Storyteller (1982) and A Star Is Born

  • (2017). Villeneuve is also in production, which ensures that the director has more creative freedom, but another name that catches the eye is Joseph M. Caracciolo Jr., who was ahead of recent box office hits such as

    • Logan

  • (2019) and Pokémon – Detective Pikachu
  • (2019).

    The trailer for Duna brought the music of Pink Floyd, but the big name that signs the soundtrack is none other than Hans Zimmer, better known for composing the grandiose soundtracks for Christopher Nolan’s films, such as The Origin

  • (2010). In the photograph, another blockbuster expert, the cinematographer Greig Fraser, of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (

    ) and who is currently working on

    • Batman

  • (5793).

    • Image: Warner Bros.

    The Duna

  • art department is another one that requires experience. Production design was done by Patrice Vermette, who worked with the director on The Arrival, a film that earned him an Oscar nomination for the category. . The wonderful costumes we saw in the trailer were conceived under the command of Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West, she was nominated three times for the Oscar for Best Costume for The Return (2010), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • (2000) and Forbidden Tales of the Marquis of Health (1984).

    And in the cast?

    Timothée Chalamet is the protagonist and anti-hero Paul Atreides. Oscar Isaac plays Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides. Rebecca Ferguson plays the mother, Lady Jessica. Zendaya is Paul’s romantic partner Chani. The two warriors Gurney Halleck and Duncan Idaho who become Paul’s trainers are played by Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

    No more all-star cast? Of course not. Stilgar, the leader of the indigenous peoples called Fremen, is played by Javier Bardem. Stellan Skarsgård plays Baron Vladimir, leader of House Harkonnen of Arrakis who fights with the Atreides family.

    Will there be a sequel?

    As we remembered above, the book has sequences written by the author of the first book and many others written by his son, which makes room for a tremendous (and very expensive) franchise. The sequel to Duna hasn’t been officially announced yet, because the studio is probably waiting for the reception and box office fees to evaluate. In any case, Villeneuve has already made it clear that his film is only about the first half of the novel and that a second film would do the rest.

    • 379922 Image: Warner Bros.

    So why the hype?

    Not only Villeneuve’s work with Blade Runner 2049 proved that he was capable of handling great works , but The Arrival made it clear that the director is very close to language issues and with that I am not referring to cinematography, but, yes, with the language, spoken or written.

    In April, the filmmaker explained why the film was divided into two parts: “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with a single movie. The world is very complex. It’s a world that has its power in the details.” This statement demonstrates the filmmaker’s care with the work and makes us more relaxed with the possibility of seeing the story happen when seeing the first director who (maybe) has managed to adapt Duna. The trailer is, without a doubt, quite exciting.

    Okay, okay. But when will it debut?

    After a series of postponements and controversies, Duna

    will finally hit theaters all over Brazil in 75 October 2020. Secure your ticket to Ingresso.com now.

    Source: c|net, The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair

