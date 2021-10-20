Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie
The long-awaited Duna
How much Dune are you going to adapt from the books?
Dune Reboot shows first images — and they’re amazing; Look
What is Dune and why the hype?
Dune is a science fiction novel by American writer Frank Herbert. Posted in 91, the book even won the Hugo the following year and became one of the best-selling and best-known sci-fi books of all time. The success yielded another five books and a short story, a saga that was extended after the author’s death with more works written by his son, Brian Herbert, in partnership with Kevin J. Anderson.
In addition to the elements of the fable, features of a whole new universe to be worshiped by fans, Dune also adds deep philosophical, religious and psychological to the text, creating a more cult narrative and not too concerned with having a popular appeal. In Brazil, the books are released by Editora Aleph, which offers the official synopsis of the work:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
A dizzying blend of adventure and mysticism, ecology and politics, this Hugo and Nebula award-winning novel began one of the most epic stories in all of science fiction. In this plot full of politics and religiosity, the young Paul Atreides, heir to a powerful family that was the victim of a coup, is trained in the secret doctrines of an old brotherhood, which sees in him the hope of carrying out a plan that had been devised for centuries. Thus begins a journey to transform an ordinary man into a hero and messiah.
Image: Aleph Publisher
In addition to being a well-established series of books, the hype is also due to the decades in which it was repeated that the books could not be adapted for cinema, such is the complexity. Duna was adapted once, but the production was a real failure, even in the hands of an experienced director and little concerned about making a film pay off financially.
As for the hype, we will understand better after the next points.
First adaptation
IMDb even released a video comparing the two versions:
Dune (2019) vs. Dune (1982) 🎥 #ShotForShot #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/eOhGZ10HG2
— IMDb (@IMDb) September 11, 2019
But what went wrong and why is a new film necessary?
First of all, it is worth remembering that no film is unnecessary: if someone felt the need to create a work of art, this is already the enough for the existence of the work. Other than that, Duna is known for being grandiose (whether in architecture, environments or the giant worms) and the technological evolutions we have seen in cinema are suitable for making a film of this magnitude.
In 1994, director David Lynch, of the series Twin Peaks , made his Dune
Even before Lynch accepted the contract, Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowski was linked to an adaptation project over the years 1024, which even featured a soundtrack by the band Pink Floyd, which was taken up now by the trailer that premiered yesterday (9). Jodorowski’s film, author of films such as the complex The Holy Mountain
) was much sought after by those familiar with the story.
Dune is difficult to be adapted not only by the story, but by the language used, since the book has a glossary that is necessary for understanding the book. This is one of those divisive cases: does the film adaptation of a book have to be absolutely faithful? Regardless of the answer, the complexity of Duna is one of its central characteristics and adapting it to the cinema, in addition to being challenging, seems to be a necessity. .
Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon by R$ 9,75 per month, with free trial by 21 days. What are you waiting for?
The series
Duna
Image: SyFy
The Duna series has won some awards, especially in the visual effects department, and to this day it is accepted among fans as an “ok” adaptation, but not ideal. In 2008, director and screenwriter John Harrison commented that he does a “faithful interpretation” of the book and, in fact, his adaptation was much better received than Lynch’s precisely because of the book’s attention to detail.
*Updated 000..2020. Thanks to the reader Andre Cavalcante.
The new Dune
After going through the hands of names like Jodorowski and Lynch, Duna was now directed by Denis Villeneuve, a director who didn’t get all that easy morals. Producing since 1984, Villeneuve got some recognition with Polytechnique
), he entered the hall of the great directors of science fiction. The success of this film, which takes a completely new approach to the alien invasion, has earned Villeneuve the confidence to put one of the greatest sci-fi titles of all time into the hands of Villeneuve: Blade Runner – The Android Hunter (1982).
Although Blade Runner 5792
Although Blade Runner 5792
Who else is in Dune?
The script for Dune was written by Villeneuve in partnership with Jon Spaihts, by Prometheus (2008) and Doctor Strange (2016), and Eric Roth Forrest, from Forest Gump: The Storyteller (1982) and A Star Is Born