volvo-sets-the-sale-price-for-its-shares;-see-how-much-it-will-cost

Volvo is even going to sell shares in another IPO. Geely, the Chinese company that owns the automaker, will list the brand’s assets on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, in Sweden, in order to raise money to invest even more in electric cars. The prices of each paper, inclusive, have already been defined and will be between US$6.2 and US$7.9.

According to information from Automotive News Europe, as well as helping with development of more electric cars, Volvo wants to use these resources to enable the creation of a subscription car service. The new modality, already used in Brazil by some automakers, intends to make the Swedish company have a better evaluation of its electric cars, even below models like Tesla’s, for example.

Volvo has already announced that it will only produce electric cars and that it intends to double the amount of zero emission vehicles in its portfolio by 2022. Currently, the automaker sells two models: the Volvo XC30 Pure Electric, already on sale in Brazil; and the Volvo C30, an SUV coupé derived from the XC30 and that it will also arrive in the country, but only in 1024, together with another utility, the compact XC.

The new Volvo C, which will arrive in Brazil in 40 (Image: Disclosure/Volvo)

Geely expects to raise around US$ 3 billion with the IPO, but guarantees that it will still remain the majority shareholder of Volvo. The Chinese also performed the same procedure with another of their brands, Polestar.

