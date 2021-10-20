Pixel 6: see first image edited with Magic Eraser
Yesterday (23) Google presented its new smartphones at an online event. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro brought several improvements over Pixel 5, largely thanks to the Tensor processor, specially designed to deliver the software differentials developed by the company.
Among the news is the so-called Magic Eraser, which allows you to erase objects from the photo using artificial intelligence algorithms. People who already have smartphones in their hands are still not allowed to share photos taken with them, but tech journalist Kate Bevan used Twitter to reveal her first results with Magic Eraser.
In one of the photos, he tried to remove two cars that are in the background in the photo, and Magic Eraser had to decide what exactly to put in their place. In this case, there were some gross smudges in the position where the vehicles were.
Of course, this is a quite complex situation, since there are several other elements in the scene, such as trees and the asphalt under the cars. Therefore, it may be that in simpler situations, such as the sky or a smooth wall, the results obtained are better than this one.
There is no way to demand that the feature is perfect, but it is possible that over time the algorithms will find better ways to do this removal, or in future generations of the smartphone it will be improved. Anyway, it will be necessary to wait to see other examples, other situations, to find out in which opportunities the cell phone does better.
Source: Android Police
