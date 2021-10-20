pixel-6:-see-first-image-edited-with-magic-eraser

Yesterday (23) Google presented its new smartphones at an online event. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro brought several improvements over Pixel 5, largely thanks to the Tensor processor, specially designed to deliver the software differentials developed by the company.

Among the news is the so-called Magic Eraser, which allows you to erase objects from the photo using artificial intelligence algorithms. People who already have smartphones in their hands are still not allowed to share photos taken with them, but tech journalist Kate Bevan used Twitter to reveal her first results with Magic Eraser.

Original image (Image: Kate Bevan)

In one of the photos, he tried to remove two cars that are in the background in the photo, and Magic Eraser had to decide what exactly to put in their place. In this case, there were some gross smudges in the position where the vehicles were.

