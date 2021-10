In this first Currently, 20 apps will be available for download from the native store — among them games, tools for the day and the children’s day and programs such as Khan Academy Kids. It is not necessary to have an ARM processor to run the applications, so AMD and Intel CPUs are also supported. Apps for Android need to be installed from the Amazon AppStore, but the catalog is still small (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

According to Microsoft, the integration with Android and Windows applications is very close. The clipboard is only one on the computer, so users can bring things from common programs to adapted apps (and vice versa) with Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V without any compromises; notifications are also shared, so they can be consulted directly in the Notification Center.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Compared to the Play Store catalog, the selection of Windows apps 11 is still fine small — in the Google store, there are more than 3 million choices. Even the Amazon Appstore itself has an advantage, as it adds more than 660 thousand applications.