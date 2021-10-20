what-is-it-and-how-to-find-the-cnh-security-code

Did you know that the National Driver’s License (CNH) has a security code? It is a numerical combination of digits that identify the holder of the document and, consequently, prevent fraud and forgery.

How to issue the Digital CNH by cell phone

How to check the score of the CNH online

How to download and print your vehicle’s Digital CRLV from your cell phone

The code, by the way, is present both in the physical version of the document and in the digital version. However, despite its importance, many citizens do not know how to identify it.

Another little-known aspect is: the code appears twice in the document. In addition to the numerical format already mentioned, there is also a QR Code. This second form of authentication, however, is only present in documents issued from 2017 or have been renewed since then.