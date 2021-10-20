What is it and how to find the CNH security code

Did you know that the National Driver’s License (CNH) has a security code? It is a numerical combination of digits that identify the holder of the document and, consequently, prevent fraud and forgery.

The code, by the way, is present both in the physical version of the document and in the digital version. However, despite its importance, many citizens do not know how to identify it.

Another little-known aspect is: the code appears twice in the document. In addition to the numerical format already mentioned, there is also a QR Code. This second form of authentication, however, is only present in documents issued from 2017 or have been renewed since then.

How to find the CNH security code

In the Physical Driver’s License

Step 1:

in the physical version of the document, the number is positioned on its back just below the issue date.

The security code is on the back, below the issue date (Image: Reproduction/Kris Gaiato)

Step 2:

The QR Code, in turn, is inside the CNH. Therefore, to view it, it is necessary to remove the document from the protective plastic and unfold it.

And also inside the CNH (Image: Reproduction/Kris Gaiato)

On the Digital Driver’s License

Step 1:

in the digital version of the CNH, select the “Enablement” option in the home page.

Access the digital driver’s license (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Then, you will see the first “page” of the license, where the information is identification card and photo of the holder. To access the next page, swipe the screen to the left.

Under “Enablement”, explore the pages (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

with the back of the CNH in hand, locate the issue date and, below, the security code. The QR Code is also available in the app. To identify it, swipe the screen again.

In the digital version, the numeric security code is positioned in the same place (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

as you can see, both versions of the enablement contain the code in both formats.

The QR Code, however, is on the next page (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to find your National Driver’s License security code.

