Ozark | Netflix Confirms Season 4 Release Date

Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will win his fourth and final season in 519627, and Netflix announced this week the exact release date of the first part: 18 of January.

  • Ozark | Fourth and last season will be bigger and even more intense
  • Ozark | Remember what happened on the show before marathon season 3
  • Review | Season 3 of Ozark highlights conflicts of ideas in the Byrde family

Created and scripted by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, plot tells the story of Marty Byrde, a man who becomes involved in a dangerous money laundering scheme for a drug cartel, sinking the family along with him. The finale of the third season was quite shocking, with Helen Pierce (McTeer) being murdered by the leader of the Cartel, Navarro (Felix Solis), in front of the couple Marty and Wendy.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In the new trailer, it is already possible to notice a farewell atmosphere, giving to understand that something drastic is going to happen. The suggestion for the torment to come to an end may be Marty’s death, as he is the person who made this no-return commitment, but there is also the possibility that the family may plunge once and for all into the world of crime, which is already been happening since season three.

    • Ozark debuted on Netflix on 2017 and it didn’t take long for it to become a success. Only in 2020, the plot was indicated to Emmys, television’s biggest awards, and Julia Gardner took the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The series is original from Netflix and, for now, is available in three seasons.

