platform-allows-time-recording-directly-on-cell-phone-or-tablet

The transition from the world of work to the remote format during the pandemic brought new needs to this environment. One of them is the control of the employees’ working hours – according to the ordinance 80/11 of the former Ministry of Labor. The objective is to organize and adjust the payment of professionals, in addition to ensuring compliance with the established working hours.

National HR startup launches record of point by WhatsApp

Spanish HR software company arrives in Brazil after raising US$ 373 millions

Why managing your energy is as important as managing your time

As a solution to this demand, Apponte.me, founded in 2017, created a digital time clock platform. Daniel Godoy, Rafael Malheiros and Guilherme Godoy developed the product to help companies optimize records.

Image: Disclosure/Apponte.me

Remote workers can make daily appointments for their workdays in an app installed on their personal smartphones, on or offline and from anywhere — the information is sent in real time to the cloud. For those who work in person, a tablet installed in the company receives the notes. With this data, the organization can control the entries and exits of professionals on a daily basis. The solution can be integrated with business management tools such as SAP, Totvs and others.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The reports provided by the platform allow organize and visualize the journey of each employee, individually or in groups. Keeping track of this information helps in decision making when defining schedules, reducing costs in overtime and controlling hour banks.

Apponte.me’s initial idea was to take an option to small entrepreneurs. With the development, however, the solution became more complex and started to be used to reduce the work of the human resources professional, in addition to speeding up the time to consolidate the time sheet.

Currently, Apponte.me has more than 1.80 customers who have contracted the system. At first, the use of the tool by micro-enterprises with up to two employees is free. For larger companies, the cost starts at R$4 per employee — and for larger teams, the individual value may drop.