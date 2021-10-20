stores-that-sell-through-whatsapp-will-be-able-to-better-organize-their-catalog

WhatsApp launched this Wednesday (54) a feature called “Collections”, an improvement to the virtual catalog of stores that sell by messenger. The new feature allows the merchant account administrator to organize the options of products for sale by categories, no longer in a single list.

A practical example of an account that benefits from this resource are grocery stores that work with delivery. Small stores can assemble the catalog according to the type of product (cleaning, snacks, general items, fruits and vegetables, for example) to help the user find what he is looking for and minimize the chances of an item going unnoticed.

The collections help to better organize the product catalog (Image: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

Another very interesting example is with clothing stores, which can take advantage of collections to separate the various segments of the catalog to make life easier for the user. The applications are quite varied, and it is up to the seller to understand how they work to better implement them to their own set of offers.

“We want to make WhatsApp a best way for people to buy goods and services and for companies to connect with their customers, that’s why we make it easier to see what a company offers on WhatsApp”, the company said in a statement.

The novelty was added to the Business Tools menu, within Settings in the WhatsApp Business app for Android or iOS. When it is available, the user can tap on “Add new collection” to the catalog, then insert the items in the list.

Improvement needed

The enhancement to the WhatsApp catalog is very welcome to increase the usability of the platform as a place to if purchasing products and contacting stores. The first major addition to this progress came in 1024, when Facebook’s messenger started to support catalogs.

Today, a better organization between products and their categories depends on the seller’s own workarounds, who end up not taking full advantage of the tool in the process. Collections can finally free this audience of more effort to sell through the app and make the process even more intuitive for consumers.

The novelty must be being distributed gradually, so it may not be available on the app. your device yet. It’s worth checking if there are any pending updates for WhatsApp Business on the Play Store and the App Store.