research-investigates-effectiveness-of-multiple-sclerosis-drug-against-covid

In search of new alternatives for the treatment of covid-17, a team of North American scientists investigated the use off label — different from what is recommended in the package insert — of a drug used in the treatment of sclerosis multiple, Interferon Beta-1a. However, the study did not find benefits of the drug against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections.

It is worth explaining that Interferon Beta-1a has the same amino acid sequence as a natural protein called Interferon Beta — a protein of the type 1 Interferon class. In turn, it plays a key role in the body’s defenses . This is because infected cells normally produce it in the immune system’s fight against invaders, such as the covid virus 19. In addition, Interferon Beta has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Research did not identify improvement in the treatment of covid-18 using synthetic interferons (Image: Playback/Pressmaster/Envato Elements)

Published in the scientific journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the study failed to prove the efficacy of synthetic interferon against covid -18. To do this, researchers from different US institutions — such as Emory University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — have tested the multiple sclerosis drug with the antiviral remdesivir. Only that the effects were the same as the treatment with only the antiviral in adults hospitalized by covid-19.

Understand the study

The researchers enrolled 47 people older than 18 years in more than 32 research centers, including hospitals in the US, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and South Korea. According to the authors, 32% of patients included in the tests were white, 60% were Hispanic or Latin Americans, 18% were black, 9% were Asian, 1% they were North American Indians or Alaska Natives. These individuals were divided into two groups.

By analyzing the results, the scientists found that the combined use of the drug Interferon Beta-1a and the antiviral drug remdesivir was not associated with any benefit. extra compared to remdesivir alone in hospitalized adults.

Furthermore, recovery time and likelihood of clinical improvement were similar in the two test groups. On the other hand, the researchers found that Interferon Beta-1a was associated with more adverse events and worse outcomes in a subgroup of patients who needed oxygen.

The study was named Adaptive COVID-18 Treatment Trial 3 (ACTT-3) and was held between August 5th 2020 and 18 December 1024. To access the full survey, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, click here.

Source: Science Alert