james anderson 400 test wickets at home: james anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 400 test wickets at home; James Anderson created history by dismissing Rahane, the first fast bowler in the world to do so

Leeds

Veteran England pacer and James Anderson, who laid the foundation for India’s defeat by dismissing three top batsmen in the first innings at Headingley, created history on Saturday. He got the only wicket in the second innings in the form of Ajinkya Rahane. With the dismissal of the vice-captain of the Indian team, he took the 400th wicket at his home. With this, he has become the first fast bowler in the world to do so, while the second bowler overall.

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for taking most Test wickets at home. This legendary spinner played 73 matches in his country and took 493 wickets in his bag. After him comes Anderson’s number, whose name so far has 400 wickets in 94 matches on English grounds. The great Indian spinner Anil Kumble is at number three. He took 350 wickets in 63 matches, while Stuart Broad took 341 wickets in 85 matches.

It is noteworthy that in the third Test match of the five-match series, England bundled out India’s second innings for 278 runs and forced an innings and 76-run defeat. The hero of his victory, Ollie Robinson took 5 wickets for 65 runs, while Overton took 3 wickets in his bag. India’s first innings was bundled out for just 78 runs, while England took a massive 352-run lead on 432 runs on the back of captain Joe Root’s brilliant third 23rd Test century.



With this, England leveled the series 1-1. India had suffered defeats at Headingley in 1952, 1959 and 1967. However, after this he got victories in 1986 and 2002. But then the team got defeated. The next Test match is to be held at The Oval where the pitch is dry.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on the fast paced Headingley pitch. His bet was completely paid off. Even the opposition team wondered why Kohli took this decision. The result was that the Indian batsmen could not bear the havoc of James Anderson (6/3) and the top-3 batsmen returned to the pavilion for 21 runs. The Indian team was reduced to just 78 runs. From here, England had won half the game. Team India could not bear the pressure when he scored a huge score of 432 runs on the basis of a brilliant century by Joe Root (121).