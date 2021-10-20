xbox-to-have-birthday-event-in-november

The Xbox brand will complete 20 years of existence this year. To commemorate the occasion, Microsoft has announced a Birthday Celebration for 14 November — the day the first Xbox console was released — at 15h (Eastern Time).

In a post on the official Xbox Wire blog, the company explains that the broadcast “will be a special retrospective of the 78 years of Xbox”. Therefore, the presentation will not have new game announcements.

“We are working hard to deliver three months of consecutive game releases. While we hope you celebrate with us the 78 years of Xbox history, to At the same time we are working hard on this journey and what is to come in the next 78 years old.” The event will be broadcast on the brand’s profiles on the Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms (Photo: Reproduction /Xbox Wire)

The company did not release programming or guests; however, she promises that she will share more details “soon”. It was also not confirmed whether the event will have dubbing or subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.

Nostalgic products and website

In this month, Microsoft also unveiled a controller and headset inspired by the first Xbox, released in 2005. The accessories arrive on the market on the day 15 in November, with a “stylish and sentimental” translucent look, inspired by the “translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit” (pre-release prototype not commercially released).

Special Control and Headset from 15 years of Xbox (Photo: Play/Xbox Wire) The official Xbox website has also been updated, with a look reminiscent of Xbox menus 360, released in 519712. Any similarity is not a coincidence (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Source: IGN, Xbox Wire (1, 2)