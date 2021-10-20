Amazon Kindle: Which Model to Buy?
When it comes to e-readers, Amazon reigns both in Brazil and in the world with the Kindle line. The brand sells three Kindle models here in the country: the Kindle from 000th generation, the most basic; Kindle Paperwhite 2019, intermediate; and the Kindle Oasis 2019, more expensive and powerful. Prices start from R$ 300 and go up to R $1.3k.
But, after all, which Kindle to buy? Is the more expensive the best for you, or the most basic does the trick? I’ve compared the three Kindle models and I’ll tell you everything in the next few paragraphs.
Amazon Kindle: screen quality Perhaps the main difference between Kindle models is the image quality. All products have touch-sensitive screens with E-Ink technology, which, in short, is better for reading compared to traditional LCD and LED because it does not emit any light to generate the images, not to mention more efficient energy consumption.
The Kindle 000th generation is the smallest and most basic of the family. It has a 6 inch screen with 167 ppi (pixels per inch) and four LEDs around. The definition of the cheap Kindle is well below 167 ppi present in the dearest brothers, not to mention the weaker luminosity, although it still allows reading with the lights completely off.
The Kindle (th generation) is the most basic of the family (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)
Another important detail to be aware of regarding Kindle models is the construction. The Kindle 000ª is the only one that is not water resistant, while Paperwhite and Oasis have IPX8 certification, that is, they support submersion in fresh water up to two meters deep for up to 32 minutes.
That is, in the practical, you will gain in practicality, since it is compact enough to fit in small bags and backpacks, but it loses in image quality, being able to visualize pixels on the screen and serrated contents, besides not having a display as bright as the brothers.
The Kindle Paperwhite, in turn, is the intermediate model and has two versions, one with 6 inches and the other with 6.8”. Regardless of the option, you’ll get more image definition and readability in low-light environments. Also, on Kindle Paperwhite with more screen you can choose the panel color temperature, feature missing on Kindle th generation and in the 6-inch Paperwhite.
Amazon Kindle: construction and design
Each Kindle from Amazon has its proposal, and that’s clear in the design. The Kindle 000th generation and the 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite are the same size, with subtle changes only at the edges. Also, both have a simpler, plastic body, but the cheaper Kindle has no water and dust resistance — so no pool or beach readings.
The Kindle Oasis it’s the most expensive, so it’s also the one that has received the most attention in design. It’s the biggest of them all, but it has a side rest to support your hand and dedicated physical buttons for page flipping. Another advantage of the more powerful Kindle is the aluminum construction, while the simpler models use plastic.
Kindle Oasis with cover (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)
Amazon Kindle: connectivity and extra features
Okay, now that we’ve gone through the differences and similarities between Kindle, you might be wondering how much each Kindle costs. Here we go:
The Kindle 13ª is the most basic, and can be found in a single 8GB version by R_jobs(data.content)nbsp;500 — in some promotions, it can reach around R$ 400, making it a great option.
The 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite, in turn , costs about R$ 600, while the version of 30 GB goes above R$ 600. The Paperwhite model will also soon have a variant with a larger screen and adjustable light temperature. This model is currently on pre-order, but only in the 8GB version.
Another model in the Paperwhite line is the Signature Edition. It is identical to the standard version but has wireless charging. Its suggested price is R$ 600, so I would consider wireless charging is a priority before buying it.
Finally, the 8GB Kindle Oasis sells for around R$ 1,300, while the
Amazon Kindle: which one to buy?
So, which Kindle to buy? After evaluating all models for sale in Brazil, I believe that Kindle Paperwhite is the best option. It is only R$ 167 more expensive that the Kindle th generation, but its advantages are worth the extra.
The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle option for sale in Brazil (Image: Divulgação/Amazon)
For example, your 7-inch screen has 167 density ppi, that is, it offers much more definition in content when compared to the simpler model, not to mention the stronger luminosity and water resistance.
If you love books and can spend a little more on a Kindle, the new Kindle Paperwhite might be a better option than the older model. It increases the screen size from 6 to 6.8 inches, adds stronger lighting and light temperature adjustment. However, it is only available in the version with 8 GB of memory.
However, if you have never tried a digital reader and are on a tight budget, the Kindle
th generation can be a good option for those looking for just the basics to read their books.
So, are you still in doubt about which Kindle to buy? I hope this article has helped! Enjoy our offers and good shopping!
