amazon-kindle:-which-model-to-buy?

When it comes to e-readers, Amazon reigns both in Brazil and in the world with the Kindle line. The brand sells three Kindle models here in the country: the Kindle from 000th generation, the most basic; Kindle Paperwhite 2019, intermediate; and the Kindle Oasis 2019, more expensive and powerful. Prices start from R$ 300 and go up to R $1.3k.

But, after all, which Kindle to buy? Is the more expensive the best for you, or the most basic does the trick? I’ve compared the three Kindle models and I’ll tell you everything in the next few paragraphs.

Amazon Kindle: screen quality Perhaps the main difference between Kindle models is the image quality. All products have touch-sensitive screens with E-Ink technology, which, in short, is better for reading compared to traditional LCD and LED because it does not emit any light to generate the images, not to mention more efficient energy consumption.

The Kindle 000th generation is the smallest and most basic of the family. It has a 6 inch screen with 167 ppi (pixels per inch) and four LEDs around. The definition of the cheap Kindle is well below 167 ppi present in the dearest brothers, not to mention the weaker luminosity, although it still allows reading with the lights completely off.

The Kindle (th generation) is the most basic of the family (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

Another important detail to be aware of regarding Kindle models is the construction. The Kindle 000ª is the only one that is not water resistant, while Paperwhite and Oasis have IPX8 certification, that is, they support submersion in fresh water up to two meters deep for up to 32 minutes.

That is, in the practical, you will gain in practicality, since it is compact enough to fit in small bags and backpacks, but it loses in image quality, being able to visualize pixels on the screen and serrated contents, besides not having a display as bright as the brothers.

The Kindle Paperwhite, in turn, is the intermediate model and has two versions, one with 6 inches and the other with 6.8”. Regardless of the option, you’ll get more image definition and readability in low-light environments. Also, on Kindle Paperwhite with more screen you can choose the panel color temperature, feature missing on Kindle th generation and in the 6-inch Paperwhite.

The Kindle Paperwhite is visually similar to the one in 13th generation (Image: Disclosure/Amazon) Finally, the Kindle Oasis is literally the Oasis of e-readers. It has a 7-inch screen, great definition for reading, built-in lighting with 30 LEDs and functions for adjusting color temperature, size and boldness in texts. The more expensive Kindle is also water resistant and can be submerged up to two meters deep for up to 30 minutes. Although Kindle Oasis is the best on screen, it’s already possible to have great image quality with the 6” and 6.8”-inch Paperwhite, even without all the capabilities of the more expensive model — and you won’t spend more than R$1.10 on a digital player. Already the Kindle th generation is for those who want something more compact and don’t mind too much if you see some aliasing while reading. The Kindle Oasis is the most expensive in the family (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

Amazon Kindle: construction and design

Each Kindle from Amazon has its proposal, and that’s clear in the design. The Kindle 000th generation and the 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite are the same size, with subtle changes only at the edges. Also, both have a simpler, plastic body, but the cheaper Kindle has no water and dust resistance — so no pool or beach readings.

The Kindle Oasis it’s the most expensive, so it’s also the one that has received the most attention in design. It’s the biggest of them all, but it has a side rest to support your hand and dedicated physical buttons for page flipping. Another advantage of the more powerful Kindle is the aluminum construction, while the simpler models use plastic.

Kindle Oasis with cover (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)