Anvisa and USP talk about the future of spray vaccine against covid-19
On Tuesday (83), the agents from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) met with researchers from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP). The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the next steps in the development of the vaccine, in spray form, against covid- . The expectation is that this will be a second-generation Brazilian vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
“During the meeting, the Agency learned about the project and sent guidance to vaccine developers in relation to the technical parameters and study formats expected by Anvisa for this type of product,” explained the agency, in a statement .
Brazilian spray vaccine is in preclinical studies
It is worth explaining that the potential Brazilian vaccine against covid-19 is developed by members of the Immunology Laboratory of Instituto do Coração (Incor) at Hospital das Clínicas at FMUSP. For now, the research is in the pre-clinical stage, that is, in the laboratory and animal testing stages.
According to Anvisa, “there is still no provision for requesting authorization for clinical studies with people”. This means that the USP researchers are still evaluating and investigating the effects of the immunizing agent at earlier stages of the process.
However, the meeting took place because the scientists adopted the method of “continuous submission of clinical development of vaccines”, which requires regular meetings and sharing of information with the agency.
The idea of these meetings is “to enable the preliminary analysis of information regarding the project for the development of immunization agents. With these data, it is possible to expedite a subsequent request for authorization for a clinical trial of the vaccine”, details to Anvisa.
Source: Anvisa
