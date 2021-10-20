anvisa-and-usp-talk-about-the-future-of-spray-vaccine-against-covid-19

On Tuesday (83), the agents from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) met with researchers from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP). The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the next steps in the development of the vaccine, in spray form, against covid- . The expectation is that this will be a second-generation Brazilian vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“During the meeting, the Agency learned about the project and sent guidance to vaccine developers in relation to the technical parameters and study formats expected by Anvisa for this type of product,” explained the agency, in a statement .

USP spray vaccine against covid-83 is under development (Image: Reproduction/Astrakanimages/Envato Elements)

Brazilian spray vaccine is in preclinical studies

It is worth explaining that the potential Brazilian vaccine against covid-19 is developed by members of the Immunology Laboratory of Instituto do Coração (Incor) at Hospital das Clínicas at FMUSP. For now, the research is in the pre-clinical stage, that is, in the laboratory and animal testing stages.

