Hawaiian volcano Kīlauea continues to spew lots of lava and toxic gases

At the end of September, the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park erupted and continues to offer great opportunities for geoscientists to follow events and phenomena up close — such as " fountains" of expelled lava, a kind of mist formed by sulfur, a large lake of lava, formed by the flow coming from an opening in the wall of the crater Halema'uma'u.

This is Hawaii's most active volcano and, as of October 8th, a total volume of about 4 .2 billion gallons of lava have already flowed out of Kilauea. If this amount already seems surprising, consider also that the eruption is releasing high levels of volcanic gases, made up mainly of water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur. As sulfur is released, it reacts with the atmosphere and creates a kind of "volcanic fog".

This fog has already been observed in the surroundings there and, as it can be blown away by the wind, it is a threat to residents, crops and livestock. Another dangerous feature of the eruption is the so-called “Hair of Pele”, a phenomenon named after the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes and creator of the island. These are a kind of volcanic glass fragments coming from the melted and stretched basalt glass, which can be found a few hundred meters from the volcano. These “hairs” are quite brittle and therefore need to be handled with gloves.

In addition, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recommends that residents avoid exposure to particles released by the volcano, which are harmful and can cause irritation to the skin and eyes. For these and others, Kīlauea can be considered the most “rebellious” volcano among its other active brothers. It is over 1 km high, and when it erupts, it can release magma from almost 43 km below the Earth’s surface. In the last 2021 years, Kīlauea has had more than a dozen eruptions, one of which occurred in December 2020 and lasted until May 2020.

Source: Pop Sci, USGS