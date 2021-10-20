How to create and edit videos on Canvas

Canva (Android l iOS l Web) is one of the editing platforms most used by content creators, especially those whose focus is Instagram. In addition to combining powerful features with a simple and intuitive interface, the editor always brings new features, such as the ability to create and edit videos.

  • How to schedule Instagram posts with Canva Pro
  • How to make cover for Instagram highlight on Canva
  • How to Create Custom Stories with Canva for Free

If you know the editor, you may be thinking that this feature has always been present in the Canva and you’re not wrong: it’s been possible to produce videos on the platform for a long time. To do so, it was necessary to know the platform well and use certain shortcuts. Still, the result was not the best.

This is because, until now, there were no resources dedicated to this purpose. That hurdle was overcome this week. And, as usual,

Canaltech will teach you all about the new editing options. Next, check out the step by step!

In this tutorial, we will use the mobile version of the editor to illustrate how to use the function, but be aware that you can also access it through computer. In this case, just enter the Canva website and, on the initial screen, select the “Video” format. Remember: in this version, the tools are positioned on the left and top of the screen.

Step 1: access the editor and, at the top of the screen, click on “Video”;

Select the indicated format (Image: Kris Joke/Screenshot)

Step 2:

choose one of the displayed templates or, if you prefer, create a document from scratch with the option “Emblanco”;

Use the models offered by Canva (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 3:

In this tutorial, one of the models offered by Canva was selected. To edit the text, tap it. You can change the color, size, font, animation and even use commands such as duplicate, delete and others;

Edit the colors, texts and elements of the file (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

To edit a specific section of the video, tap on the page . This will display commands such as “Delete”, “Duplicate” and “Split”. To view more options, swipe the toolbar to the left. To preview the result, use the “Play” button;

It is also possible to edit each section of the video (Image : Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

In the toolbar, you will see an option to change the colors of the video, a clock to determine its duration and the “Appear” command, which offers different forms of animation. To add text, videos, images, audios, GIFs and other elements to the file, use the “+” button highlighted in purple;

Each section of the video has two arrows, use them to shorten or extend its duration (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 6:

choose one of the available options and add whatever you prefer to the video;

Add elements to the video (Image: Kris Gaiato/Captura of screen)

Step 7:

If you want to create one more section in the video, drag the edit bar to the end and click “+”. At the end of the edits, use the download button in the upper right corner of the screen to save your creation;

Download the production (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 8:

choose the format and the pages that will be downloaded and then click on the command to end of the screen.

Configure the download and then confirm the action (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot )

Ready! Now you know how to create and edit videos on Canva.

