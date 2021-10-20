Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Watch 4 get Maison Kitsuné edition

During the Unpacked Part 2 event, in which it presented new customizable color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung took the opportunity to show new versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 watch and headphones Galaxy Buds 2, in partnership with French-Japanese store Maison Kitsuné. The products do not have differences in their features, but offer a look based on the brand’s identity, with the company’s characteristic fox silhouette.

Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition

On the watch, the Maison Kitsuné logo appears on the special packaging in which it is delivered, and also on the base of the wireless charger. Samsung released two personalized bracelets for the special edition, one of which is lighter, in Moonrock Beige (Moon Stone Beige, in free translation) and brings abstract lines, in addition to the fox silhouette in the lower section of the dial. The other option brings a darker look, in Stardust Gray (Stardust Grey), with the brand name written in cursive letters along the length of the bracelet.

In addition, the edition will also bring special dials for the watch, with more foxes stamped on a variety of layouts within the same One UI Watch interface, present in all models of the Galaxy Watch 4 line.

Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition The Maison Kitsuné version headphone also comes with a Moonrock Beige color finish, both on the headphones themselves and on the carrying case. Once again, there is nothing new in relation to product features, and Samsung promises the same audio quality seen in the previously featured accessory. In this case, the design of the fox’s silhouette is divided on both sides of the headphones, where the right part has the animal’s head and torso, and the left side has the tail. The sound insulation rubbers also have the same beige colors, and the carrying case has the Maison Kitsuné logo on the top cover — images released by Samsung also show a darker protective cover, in a tone close to Stardust Gray. Additional Customizations Samsung has also announced that special edition products will come with an NFC card , which will be used to download personalized themes with the visual identity of Maison Kitsuné, from a simple smartphone approach that brings compatibility with the technology. The South Korean brand released images of a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a beige wallpaper, which brings the illustration of a vinyl record and the silhouette of the fox. Also , Samsung also added that it will make available an exclusive playlist made in a curation process made by Maison Kitsuné – however, the brand did not disclose exactly how to access this special content, and the process is probably done in the same way as the application of the exclusive theme. Price and availability

The accessories with the Maison Kitsuné brand are available from this Wednesday (20), in a limited amount of products that will be shipped to selected markets, not specified by Samsung. Pricing details were not disclosed.

Source: Samsung