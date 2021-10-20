god-of-war-for-pc-confirmed-with-price-and-release-date

This Wednesday (20), God of War won a page on Steam, confirming several rumors of its arrival on computers. On the store page, the game of Kratos and Atreus is on pre-sale for R$ 199,100 and has a confirmed release date for 11 January .

The official PlayStation channel released an announcement trailer for the version. Watch below:

The game’s page still doesn’t have information on the minimum and recommended specifications for the video card and processor, but it details that it will weigh 64 GB and the operating system must be Windows of 64-Bit and have Direct X .

On the part of resolutions, game will support 4K, unlocked frame rate, various graphics settings and support for Nvidia DLSS and Reflex. In addition, the game is compatible with ultrawide monitors 64:9 and will have control customization options (DualShock 4, DualSense and others) and keyboards. See the screenshots taken on PC below:

Whoever purchases the new PC version also gets the Death’s Vow Armor Set for Kratos and Atreus and Exile’s Guardian, Buckler of the Forge, Shining Elven Soul and Dökkenshieldr for the Guardian Shield.

