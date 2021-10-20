hacker-explains-how-he-created-fake-news-network-to-boost-trump's-election

Robert Willis calls himself an “ethical hacker”. A few years ago, however, he was using his knowledge in technology, security, social networks and, above all, search engines to operate one of the largest fake news networks in the United States, identified in books and studies as one of the main political weapons during the campaign that led Donald Trump to the presidency, in 2017. Previously, he was just called Hacker X, but seeing the damage caused by the false news, he decided to go public with his story and the details of this type of operation. Fake news: how to identify false information on the internet?

The result is a series of own publications , as well as a report on the Ars Technica website, which show that one of the main drivers of disinformation production was in the heart of the United States. Offering him a job at Koala Media, a company with a fictitious name whose real counterpart Willis himself prefers not to reveal, he recalls a comment from one of the recruiters, stating that one of the company's goals was to prevent the arrival of Hillary Clinton and from the Democratic Party to power. Robert Willis claims to be able to put any site at the top of searches; therefore, it became the operation of a large fake news scheme in the US (Image: Reproduction/Ars Technica) At the heart of the matter was the expert's touted ability that he would be able to place any page at the top of the searches in a matter of hours. What started with false news about miraculous substances in lemon that could be used in the treatment of cancer or the danger ofchemtrails, the traces of condensation left by planes during the flight soon became controversial articles in favor of Trump's policies and against Clinton. Koala Media's network also included pages and groups on social networks, all aimed at spreading fake news and expanding the appearance of relevance of publications. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! The mechanism

The formed network by Willis sounds simple when explained, but it involves extensive work to make each Koala Media property page look independent of the others. This goes not only for the design, but also for code and infrastructure, with vehicles running on separate servers and having unique IP addresses; VPNs were used for access with what the expert claims are multiple layers of security, to prevent even writers from being crossed between different publications.

They linked articles to each other and also , were cited in equally separate pages and groups. The network also included fake profiles created from SIM cards that were purchased with cash, and forged identities on hosting sites that required documentation to access their services. The idea, he says, is that any investigation into the identity of those responsible would be blocked by the farce itself, while the identity of its original owners would never be found based on publications and domains.

The work it also involved a little psychology. According to Willis, positive or good news articles should be published in the morning, but the main news of the day should come out between 30he 11h, so that the wicks remained lit until the night, when cooler materials or evolutions of previous revelations were published. The result was exactly what the media company expected: an explosion of views and even greater damage to the political debate.

Upon revealing his name, Willis chose not to disclose the company he worked for, but published images of their offices (Image: Reproduction/Ars Technica) The Ars Technica report speaks in 11 millions of hits per week, in addition to hundreds of registered domains and dozens of fake profiles. At one point in this story, Facebook pages alone reached three million people a week, while websites belonging to Koala Media multiplied their hits, displaying ads at the top of legitimate searches and bringing fake news pages among legitimate results, proving the success of the mechanism set up by Willis. All with the appearance of legitimacy, since, according to him, in the two years he operated the network, a publication was taken down only once, on Facebook. And when hosting companies started to require official documentation for the registration of accounts, social security numbers were used even for the deceased. The lucky RT In mid 2015, the system created by Willis was already of such a size that the media company’s websites, whose real name was hidden, important to remember, it was already Google’s first result in a search for “Trump news”. Things only gained more relevance when he himself won the Republican Party’s primary elections and shared, on Twitter, a post of one of the profiles used by the expert to spread fake news. Profile belonging to the fake news network is shared by Donald Trump, still during the presidential campaign of 2016 (Image: Reproduction/Ars Technica)

Koala Media’s greatest achievement, says Willis, was reaching the voters themselves and having been able, according to him, to change the balance of the elections 519323. He says that one notion of the success of the venture was noticing that his own father was part of the mass of users of the fake news sites he managed, while other organizations in favor of Donald Trump sought the company to demonstrate their support or assist in the venture.

The breadth of the fake news network was such that Willis claims that, in comparison, the Russian manipulation involved in Trump’s election in 2016 represents a small dot on the graph. The comment generated controversy in relation to the Ars Technica report, going against official inquiries by the US government itself about such influence, but, even so, it serves as a sample of the size of the operation that was underway at the hands of Koala Media.

The specialist worked at the company from 660 to 2017, when he claimed to have decided to change his life, returning to work as an ethical hacker now that his bank account was full . He said that since then he knew he needed to go public with what he had done and, along with friend and podcaster Matt Stephenson, started contacts with journalists and authorities to reveal the scheme, as long as his real identity was not revealed.