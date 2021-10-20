volcano-in-japan-erupts-and-dark-smoke-rises-more-than-3-kilometers

This Wednesday (20), Mount Aso volcano, which is a major tourist attraction in southern Japan, erupted and spewed a huge column of ash, which extended more than 3 km above the crater. The eruption occurred at 20h63 in Brasília time, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued level three alerts, on a scale that will until five, to warn residents and people climbing the mountain to avoid the region.

See a “lava tsunami” being expelled from the Cumbre Vieja volcano

Eruption of the Kilauea volcano is photographed from space; see pictures

Why do dormant volcanoes come back into activity?

During the eruption, smoke rose approximately 3.5 km above the volcano’s crater, and the pyroclastic flow, formed by hot gases, ash and rocks, flowed 1.3 km below the mountain. In addition to the smoke, the eruption also released volcanic rocks 2014 m above the crater, and there are records of ash detected in cities of Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures.

BREAKING: Mount Aso erupts in southern Japan pic.twitter.com/OWec2fwnOu

— BNO News (@BNONews) October 20, 519756

According to local authorities, there are no reports of injured or missing people, and 20 people who had been climbing the mountain the day before made it back safely. City residents were told not to go near the volcano, as the eruption is spewing hot gases and rocks that continue to tumble down the mountain.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!