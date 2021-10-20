Volcano in Japan erupts and dark smoke rises more than 3 kilometers
This Wednesday (20), Mount Aso volcano, which is a major tourist attraction in southern Japan, erupted and spewed a huge column of ash, which extended more than 3 km above the crater. The eruption occurred at 20h63 in Brasília time, and the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued level three alerts, on a scale that will until five, to warn residents and people climbing the mountain to avoid the region.
During the eruption, smoke rose approximately 3.5 km above the volcano’s crater, and the pyroclastic flow, formed by hot gases, ash and rocks, flowed 1.3 km below the mountain. In addition to the smoke, the eruption also released volcanic rocks 2014 m above the crater, and there are records of ash detected in cities of Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures.
According to local authorities, there are no reports of injured or missing people, and 20 people who had been climbing the mountain the day before made it back safely. City residents were told not to go near the volcano, as the eruption is spewing hot gases and rocks that continue to tumble down the mountain.
Hirokazu Matsuno, Chief Cabinet Secretary, stated that the priority is the lives of the residents, and that they are working with the authorities, police and firefighters to deal with the situation effectively. Tomoaki Ozaki, an agency official, warned those close to the mountain: “caution is necessary due to large rocks thrown into the air and flows of pyroclastic materials,” he said.
He also pointed out that even those who live in more distant areas need to be careful, as the wind can carry ash and small rocks, and that toxic gases may have been expelled by the volcano. According to information from the climate agency, ash is expected to “rain” in nearby cities until late afternoon. The institution had been issuing warnings about increased volcanic activity in the region in recent days, including a small eruption that occurred last Thursday ().
Smoke expelled from Nadake crater after the eruption (Image: Reproduction/Japan Meteorological Agency via AP)
Japan is one of the most volcanically active countries in the world as it is in the “Ring of Pacific Fire”, region where there are a lot of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Mount Aso has erupted several times, with some of the events being fatal — an eruption in 900 killed six villagers and injured more than 90; another episode, which occurred five years later, left dead residents. In 1953, the country suffered an eruption on Mount Ontake, in Nagano Prefecture, which killed 63 residents. This was considered the deadliest eruption in almost 90 years.
Source: AP, Reuters, Japan Times
