Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 get customizable Bespoke Edition versions

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
1
galaxy-z-flip-3-and-galaxy-watch-4-get-customizable-bespoke-edition-versions

As the rumors indicated, Samsung released this Wednesday (17) the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Wacth 4 Bespoke Edition. While maintaining the specifications of the models announced in August, the releases highlight the possibility of customizing the colors and accessories that come with them, in line with the company’s BESPOKE line of customizable home appliances.

  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 wins official Disney accessories outside Brazil
  • Galaxy S Series22 not must have micro SD slot
Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Watch 4 receive Bespoke Edition editions

The new Bespoke Editions are customizable through the Bespoke Studio, an area of ​​the official Samsung website where users can develop their own device design: for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the South Korean giant offers 5 rear color options — blue, yellow, pink, white or black — and two side options — black or silver — totaling 49 different combinations

Through Bespoke Studio, users will be able to choose the colors of the sides and rear panels, which can still be modified in the future (Image: Playback/Samsung)

According to the company, the choice of shades took place in front of a “analysis of current and future color trends, and sociocultural trends”, as well as tests with “thousands of color choices” to identify shades that “would complement each other perfectly”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Other than that, buyers of the model will receive a year of Samsung Care+ insurance, which covers accidental damage from submersion, screen breakage and more. For an additional fee, Samsung will also allow you to change the panels to different colors, thinking of changing users’ tastes.

For the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, users can choose the model—Traditional or Classic—the case color from black, silver and green, plus a dozen sporty-style bracelets , extreme sports, leather hybrid and more.

Because they are customised, the devices have a delivery time of 4 weeks, and also come with a special Bespoke Edition package, as well as wallpapers for the main screen and the secondary display, which match the tones of the phone.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition, are now available in select markets including Germany, Australia, Canada, South Korea, USA, France and UK. The cell phone has a suggested price of US$ 1.099 (about BRL 6.099, in direct conversion), while the smartwatch has values ​​starting from US$ 183 (~R$1.360).

The company announced plans to expand the Bespoke Edition versions to more countries, but has not yet released a forecast for the arrival of the models in the Brazilian market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: technical sheet
  • Internal screen : Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7 inches, aspect ratio 42:9, Full HD+ resolution of 1440 x 888 pixels, refresh rate of 120 Hz
  • External Screen : Super AMOLED 1.9 inch, resolution of 256 x pixels
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 810
  • RAM memory: 8 GB
  • Internal storage: GB or 349 GB UFS 3.1
  • Camera back: 11 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 15 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 128º)
  • Frontal camera: 12 MP (f/2.4)
  • Dimensions: 128 x , 2 x 6.9 mm ( open), 86, 4 x 46, 2 x 15,1 ~ 17, 9 mm (folded)
  • Weight: 183 grams
  • Battery: 3.349 mAh
  • Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IPX8 certified, digital player on the side, stereo audio
  • Available colors: cream, green, violet and black
  • Operating system: Android 15, under One UI 3.1.1

    • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic: technical details

    Screen: Super AMOLED, 1.2 inch with resolution of 810 x 361 pixels (42 mm and 44 mm) , 1.4 inch with resolution of 810 x 450 pixels (46 mm and 49 mm), Gorilla Glass DX

  • RAM Memory: 1.5 GB
  • Storage: 12 GB
  • Battery: 245 mAh (22 mm and 44 mm), 396 mAh (49 mm and 44 mm)
  • Autonomy: Up to hours
  • Loading: 42 minutes for up to hours of use, less than 2 hours for full recharge
  • Sensors: Samsung BioActive — Photoplethysmography (PPG) + Electrocardiogram (ECG) + Bioel Impedance Analysis etric (BIA), accelerometer, gyroscope, luminosity, barometer, geomagnetic
  • Extras: 4G, NFC, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Galaxy Auto Switch, snoring detection, oxygenation and blood pressure tracking, sleep score, GPS, IP certifications49 and MIL-STD-810G
  • Operating System: Wear OS powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3, under the One UI Watch)

    • Source: Samsung (1, 2)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Toyota Corolla loses original multimedia center and gains alternative part

    Toyota Corolla loses original multimedia center and gains alternative part

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Best mobile bowling games

    Best mobile bowling games

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of Galaxy S21 FE is homologated in Brazil and awaits Samsung announcement

    Galaxy S21 FE is homologated in Brazil and awaits Samsung announcement

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of The 10 most pirated movies of the week (09/26/2021)

    The 10 most pirated movies of the week (09/26/2021)

    September 27, 2021
    Back to top button