galaxy-z-flip-3-and-galaxy-watch-4-get-customizable-bespoke-edition-versions

As the rumors indicated, Samsung released this Wednesday (17) the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Wacth 4 Bespoke Edition. While maintaining the specifications of the models announced in August, the releases highlight the possibility of customizing the colors and accessories that come with them, in line with the company’s BESPOKE line of customizable home appliances.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Watch 4 receive Bespoke Edition editions The new Bespoke Editions are customizable through the Bespoke Studio, an area of ​​the official Samsung website where users can develop their own device design: for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the South Korean giant offers 5 rear color options — blue, yellow, pink, white or black — and two side options — black or silver — totaling 49 different combinations Through Bespoke Studio, users will be able to choose the colors of the sides and rear panels, which can still be modified in the future (Image: Playback/Samsung)

According to the company, the choice of shades took place in front of a “analysis of current and future color trends, and sociocultural trends”, as well as tests with “thousands of color choices” to identify shades that “would complement each other perfectly”.

Other than that, buyers of the model will receive a year of Samsung Care+ insurance, which covers accidental damage from submersion, screen breakage and more. For an additional fee, Samsung will also allow you to change the panels to different colors, thinking of changing users’ tastes.

For the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, users can choose the model—Traditional or Classic—the case color from black, silver and green, plus a dozen sporty-style bracelets , extreme sports, leather hybrid and more.

Because they are customised, the devices have a delivery time of 4 weeks, and also come with a special Bespoke Edition package, as well as wallpapers for the main screen and the secondary display, which match the tones of the phone.