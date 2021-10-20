tiktok-announces-tools-for-small-and-medium-businesses-to-take-off-on-the-web

TikTok has grown so much from 519731 to here that today it is practically impossible for marketing agencies not to include social networking among their strategies. The launch of TikTok For Business in Brazil drew a lot of attention from major brands, which started to advertise on the platform in order to generate engagement and increase the base of potential customers, but this was only restricted to industry giants.

Now, it’s time for small and medium entrepreneurs to take advantage of creative tools to boost videos. The social network launched this Wednesday (20) TikTok Ads Manager, a a kind of self-service ad platform designed to allow any company to create and publish their campaigns.

This is the Ads Manager campaign creation screen (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

According to the head of Global Solutions for Business at TikTok in Latin America, Gabriela Comazzetto, the Ads Manager’s goal is to expand the possibilities of using the network for professional purposes, in order to further expand its presence with the community. “It is important that companies enter the network to make ‘tiktoks’ and not with the mentality of advertising only, because this will bring much more success in campaigns”, explains the executive.

The ad manager offers several possibilities of use for different types of profiles of businesswomen and entrepreneurs. One of the advantages is the flexible budget, which allows you to adjust your ad spending at any time, and intelligent audience segmentation, with the most accurate delivery of content to potential customers.

For Comazzetto, it is essential that companies maintain organic production, without giving up this important engagement tool, and use ADS as an aid in the search for more specific results, such as increasing the number of followers, making the brand better known or selling products.

It is possible to pay for campaigns by credit card or bank slip and there is no minimum amount for investment. Although it is quite intuitive, the platform will also feature an exclusive website, called Expand with TikTok, containing videos, tips and tutorials to help entrepreneurs create their campaigns more easily.

Business accounts

The Chinese social network also introduced calls commercial accounts, which focus on delivering additional tools tailored to business needs, such as campaign performance analysis and audience engagement. The idea is to offer solid data for measuring the most effective publications and analyzing the less effective ones, so it is possible to design more assertive strategies, something essential for those on a tight budget.

For the future, the TikTok also promises to bring new solutions to make it easier to use the manager and alternatives to ensure a more efficient connection with the public. There are still no more details on what can be reached, but it is likely that the company will import some concepts from Facebook, whose advertising management tool is one of the most complete on the market.

The service will have explanatory videos and guidelines to facilitate the creation of campaigns (Image: Disclosure/TikTok)

According to social media data, some small and medium-sized businesses that were already using the platform organically had the chance to try TikTok Ads Manager for strategies to reach new audiences, increase sales and position. In an exemplified case, the company conducted a campaign for five months and had a growth of 20 thousand followers for 108 thousand, with 90% of traffic coming from new visitors and a financial return of four times the amount invested in media.

TikTok Tips to hit the bomb

The TikTok still gave some very important tips for those who want to grow on the platform. It’s essential to remember that the platform’s algorithm is different from Instagram, for example, so content delivery occurs differently — it’s quite common to see videos with little or no engagement in your timeline, something that rarely happens on other networks.

Check out the five tips for small and medium businesses from brands that already use TikTok Ads Manager:

1. ‘Storytelling’ Before Product

Tell a story to get your audience’s attention with fun and creative content . You can’t focus on sales all the time, because that doesn’t engage and doesn’t generate identification of people.

2 . Be creative

Those who are successful there use resources such as music, voiceover, filters and visual elements to call the attention. A cool idea of ​​TikTok is to be inspired by content that is already successful on the platform and adapt them to the reality of your area of ​​expertise with curious and funny situations.

3. Custom production

Using the application’s own editing tools usually gives better results in content production than do this externally or adapted mode. There are people who produce only one content to distribute on various social networks and this usually does not have as good results as something done for that audience.

4. Seize the moment and leave the preciosity aside

Many companies fail on social media because they want the “perfect content” “, afraid of being judged or having their image affected. In fact, TikTok explains that success comes from the authenticity of the brand and how quickly it embarks on current trends.

5. Take advantage of uniqueness

The audience of TikTok, although traditionally younger, is quite diverse and unattracted by traditional advertising. The best propagation is the delivery of unique content, created to measure and without that boxy format of the past.

For now, TikTok Ads Manager is only accessible through the official website via browser, so it’s not there is integration with the app. The tool comes as an important complement to the Creator Marketplace, a tool to search for content creators, to help entrepreneurs in their mission to strengthen their online presence.

The arrival of the ad manager comes in a moment in the which TikTok remains the most downloaded app in the world. Short videos are on the rise and seem to keep growing, so much so that competitors continue to struggle to grab market share: such is the case with Instagram’s Reels; and Shorts, from YouTube.