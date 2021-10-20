New infrared light therapy may help people with Alzheimer's, study says

A new survey conducted by Durham University (UK) and published last Monday (13) suggests that infrared light-based therapy may have the potential to help people with Alzheimer’s. The analysis works with light applied to the brain with a specially designed helmet worn by the patient.

    • The survey had the participation of 14 people with 14 years or older, who received six minutes of infrared light twice a day for a period of four weeks. In parallel, the study had the participation of 14 people who had a placebo treatment.

    Scientists performed a series of tests of memory, verbal and motor skills on participants of both groups, before and after the treatment period, to see what improvements they could achieve. In people who received infrared light, researchers found a significant improvement in motor function, memory performance, and brain processing speed. In addition, participants did not report adverse effects caused by the treatment.

    (Image: Reproduction/Durham University)

    “Although this is a pilot study and more research is needed, there are promising indications for that therapy involving infrared light can also be beneficial for people living with alzheimers and is worth exploring. We know that infrared light of specific wavelengths can help alleviate damage to nerve cells,” the researchers note. The full study was published in the journal Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine and Laser Surgery.

    Source: Durham University

