New fundamental force of nature could be real if this study is correct
Ten years ago, an experiment took place at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the largest particle accelerator in the world, which seeks to find an answer to an anomaly found in the decay of a quark known as “beauty quark”. In March of this year, scientists found an exciting clue: it could be that a new fundamental force is behind this anomaly. Now, updates to the experiment show that, indeed, scientists may be on their way to a revolutionary discovery.
In order not to create excessive expectations, the scientists of the LHCb experiment (acronym for Large Hadron Collider beauty experiment, where beauty refers to the beauty quarks) warn that much work remains to be done to collect evidence to support and justify the “invention” of a new physics. But if a new fundamental force is found, not only will there be new physics, but doors will open to finally understand other mysteries of the universe, such as the nature of dark matter and the unification between General Relativity and quantum mechanics.
What is the LHCb about?
Finally, other experiments at LHC and Belle 2 in Japan, they are close to obtaining and announcing the same measurements. Despite every caution not to cause false fanfare, it’s exciting to think that we may be watching the unfolding discovery of a completely new physics about our universe.
The result of new research on beauty quark decay is available on arXiv and awaits peer review.
