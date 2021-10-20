new-fundamental-force-of-nature-could-be-real-if-this-study-is-correct

Ten years ago, an experiment took place at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the largest particle accelerator in the world, which seeks to find an answer to an anomaly found in the decay of a quark known as “beauty quark”. In March of this year, scientists found an exciting clue: it could be that a new fundamental force is behind this anomaly. Now, updates to the experiment show that, indeed, scientists may be on their way to a revolutionary discovery.

In order not to create excessive expectations, the scientists of the LHCb experiment (acronym for Large Hadron Collider beauty experiment, where beauty refers to the beauty quarks) warn that much work remains to be done to collect evidence to support and justify the “invention” of a new physics. But if a new fundamental force is found, not only will there be new physics, but doors will open to finally understand other mysteries of the universe, such as the nature of dark matter and the unification between General Relativity and quantum mechanics.

What is the LHCb about?

Graph illustrating the Standard Model of Physics of particles (Image: Playback/MissMJ/Wikimedia Commons)

The Standard Model of particles is the most successful scientific theory ever written and has withstood decades of testing. But scientists know it must be incomplete. Furthermore, repeated particle accelerator experiments are showing results that the Standard Model cannot explain. Beauty quarks, which are reputedly unstable, decay into other particles in a fraction of a minute, and “turn” into muons and electrons, producing both in equal amounts. However, the LHCb found an uneven amount of these particles.

During the experiments at the LHC and in other studies around the world, scientists are finding beautiful quarks decaying into muons less often than they decay into electrons, which is odd since the decay should be equal. The only explanation for a different rate is the presence of particles never seen before, influencing the decay. And, roughly speaking, particles never seen before acting on the decay of quarks can signify the existence of a new fundamental force of nature.

This conclusion is because the decay of beauty quarks is mediated by one of the three fundamental forces described by the Standard Model, the weak force. The anomaly has been observed over the last decade, but there is still a high degree of uncertainty. Looking back at the picture and looking at the cases together, it’s very tempting to announce “outside the box” that there is evidence of a fundamental new force, but caution is needed. To establish and justify studies that will create new rules for physics, five sigmas are needed, that is, a very high degree of certainty. So far, scientists have 3 sigma.