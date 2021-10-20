activision-blizzard-laid-off-more-than-20-employees-after-reports

The information was revealed by the Executive Vice President for corporate affairs, Frances Townsend, in an internal company statement — the text was posted on the official website. She did not name the dismissed employees, but it is assumed that they were involved in the allegations. Activision Blizzard’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs, Frances Townsend (Photo: Disclosure/WSB)

The executive also stated that the company hired three more people to the Ethics and Compliance team, and the forecast is that more 20 to be added to the board in the future. In addition, Activision Blizzard promises to triple its investment in training resources.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that, in the future, this is a place where people are not just heard, but empowered” , says the executive in the statement. She also reinforces: “there is no place for harassment, discrimination or retaliation in this company.”

Frances assured that the studio is working to be more transparent in relation to internal investigations, that is, , when an employee reports inappropriate behavior.

“We know there is a desire to know about the outcome when misconduct is reported. Sometimes there are privacy reasons we cannot share. But where we can, we’ll be sharing more information with you. We will also provide regular aggregated data on the results of the investigation.”

Frances called Activision’s lawsuit “without merit”

When the DFEH complaints surfaced, leaders from Activision Blizzard expressed themselves internally through e-mails. Frances angered employees by writing that the lawsuit “presented a distorted and false image of our company, including factually incorrect stories, old and out of context — some from more than a decade ago.” This was the trigger for a general strike in front of the company’s headquarters in July.

“We cannot allow scandalous actions by third parties and a truly without merit and irresponsible lawsuit to harm our culture of respect and equal opportunities for all employees,” she said at the time.

Activision Blizzard employees staged a strike in front on the day 20 of July (Photo: Reproduction/Social networks/Jonny Peltz)

Frances also deleted her personal Twitter account in August after block company employees. She had retweeted an article in Atlantic magazine with the comment “the whistleblowing problem”, which caused anger among people in the game industry.

Activision Blizzard CCO Fran Townsend, whose recent letter addressing the lawsuit was criticized by employees at the company and even CEO Bobby Kotick, is now under fire for this tweet. Multiple Activision Blizzard employees say Townsend has blocked them on Twitter for responding pic.twitter.com/BMJCE0IraN

