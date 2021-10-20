Activision Blizzard laid off more than 20 employees after reports
At least 20 employees from Activision Blizzard — responsible for games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch — have been fired since the company was denounced for harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct by the DFEH (California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, in free translation) in the United States in July. Other 20 employees faced “other types of disciplinary action”.
Source: Activision Blizzard, IGN, Kotaku
