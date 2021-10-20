how-to-use-active-captions-in-microsoft-teams

In a scenario where video calls have become part of the routine of many people, Microsoft Teams (Android l iOS l Desktop l Web) has received a very useful feature: active captions. Through them, users can follow the speech of other participants in writing.

How to hide, fix and filter chats in Microsoft Teams



How to turn on dark mode in Teams

How to schedule a meeting in Microsoft Teams

As the generation of subtitles is automatic, the result will not always be accurate. But, according to the tests carried out by

Canaltech, the experience offered by the videoconferencing platform is positive.

The function is even available in two versions: in the application and in the computer program. The web version, therefore, was left out — it is not known, however, whether this is permanent or temporary. Also, the news may have arrived for some users with restrictions. See below for more information about active subtitles and how to use them.