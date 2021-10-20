How to Use Active Captions in Microsoft Teams
In a scenario where video calls have become part of the routine of many people, Microsoft Teams (Android l iOS l Desktop l Web) has received a very useful feature: active captions. Through them, users can follow the speech of other participants in writing.
As the generation of subtitles is automatic, the result will not always be accurate. But, according to the tests carried out by
Canaltech, the experience offered by the videoconferencing platform is positive.
The function is even available in two versions: in the application and in the computer program. The web version, therefore, was left out — it is not known, however, whether this is permanent or temporary. Also, the news may have arrived for some users with restrictions. See below for more information about active subtitles and how to use them.
Access Microsoft Teams by mobile phone and to test the feature, create or join a call. Once that’s done, select the three-dot button in the lower right corner; Step 2:
Now click on the “Enable Live Subtitles” command. You can enable the function both as a call host and as a guest; In addition to the active subtitles, you will see other cool features! Explore the options (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 3:
the subtitles will appear right away at the bottom of the screen. For some users, the text is only available in English. Others, however, can already choose the subtitle language. In this case, a three-dot button appears in the upper right corner of the subtitles. Tap on it and choose the language being spoken in the call; The level of accuracy of the subtitles, it’s worth scoring, it also depends on the speaker’s diction and rhythm (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 1:
in Microsoft Teams for PC, click the same button, now located at the top of the screen; In the PC version, the three-dot button is located at the top of the screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/ Print Screen) Step 2:
in the window that will open next, select the option “Enable live subtitles”; Select the resource to use it (Image: Kris Gaiat o/Screenshot)
Step 3:
Just like in the app, subtitles are shown at the bottom of Microsoft Teams. Users who have received the full feature can also change the text language from the PC, just follow the same path explained above. The captions accompany the identification of each speaker (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Ready! Now you know how to use active captions in Microsoft Teams.
Source: Microsoft
