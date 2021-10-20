How to uninstall Microsoft Edge

The Microsoft Edge (Android l iOS l Desktop) is, together with Google Chrome, one of the most used browsers in the present. But despite its high adherence, users may feel the need to uninstall the program. The reasons can be numerous, such as to test a new option or simply to free up memory space.

  • How to download Microsoft Edge for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS Whatever the reason, this process is not so simple for some people. Therefore, Canaltech has prepared a complete tutorial that teaches you how to uninstall Microsoft Edge on Android, iOS, Windows and macOS. Check it out below!

    By Android

    Step 1: On the Android home screen, hold and drag the Microsoft Edge icon towards the “Uninstall” command “, which is located in the upper right corner.

      Hold and drag the app to the indicated location (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Screenshot)

      Step 2:

      once this is done, you will be taken to the program’s page on the Play Store. In it, click on the command again.

        Select the “Uninstall” command (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Screenshot) By iOS

      Step 1: on the iPhone home screen, tap and press the browser icon.

        Click and hold the icon (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 2: then select the “Remove App” command.

      Select the option to remove the app (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 3: Then confirm your decision. To do this, tap “Delete App”.

      On this screen, you can select the option to just remove from the Home Screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 4: to complete the process, click “Delete” once more.

      Confirm to finish (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Through Windows

      Step 1: if you want to uninstall the Microsoft Edge of Windows, open the Control Panel — which is facilitated by the search engine available in the Start menu. Then select the “Programs” tab.

      Access the “Programs” tab (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 2: now locate the browser and double click on it. Finally, the system will display a window asking “Do you want to allow this application to make changes to your device?”. Select the “Yes” option to complete the process.

      Double click on the browser (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
      By macOS

      Step 1: in macOS, open the “Finder” and, in the sidebar, click on “Applications”.

      Access the “Finder” on macOS (Image: Thiago Furquim/Screencapture)

      Step 2:

      locate Microsoft Edge in the list that will be displayed and drag it to the “Trash” positioned at the bottom of the screen. To confirm the decision, use the Touch ID or enter your password.

      Drag the app to the Trash (Image: Thiago Furquim/Screencapture)

      Ready! Now you know how to uninstall Microsoft Edge on major operating systems.

