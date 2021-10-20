Microsoft is closer to developing its own chip for the Surface line

October 20, 2021
Microsoft is getting closer to developing its own chipset, which should be used in Surface line devices. The Redmond Giant should follow the path already traced by rivals such as Google, Apple and Samsung, which have their own platforms for greater control over the components present in their products.

    It’s not today that we hear conversations about this, but this time an important step seems to have been taken in that direction. That’s because, as verified by the HotHardware team, Microsoft has opened a position for Software-on-Chip (SoC) Director, that is, a professional who will lead a specific team of mobile platforms.

    The publication of the vacancy, in itself, is not a strong indication that the manufacturer should follow this path, but it is a good start for that. In addition, it is worth remembering that other rumors have already pointed, in the past, to the possibility of a partnership between Microsoft and AMD to develop an ARM chip with Cortex-X1 processors.

    (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)507215

    For now, Microsoft has not yet commented on the matter and, with that, it is I need to wait for more news about the possibility. One of the last devices launched in the Surface line was the Surface Duo 2 folding smartphone, which is equipped with the Snapdragon 11. Furthermore, rumors suggest that the Surface Pro X will feature the new Microsoft SQ3 chip, which will also be made in partnership with ARM and will be based on the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

    Source: Slash Gear

