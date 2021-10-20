microsoft-is-closer-to-developing-its-own-chip-for-the-surface-line

Microsoft is getting closer to developing its own chipset, which should be used in Surface line devices. The Redmond Giant should follow the path already traced by rivals such as Google, Apple and Samsung, which have their own platforms for greater control over the components present in their products.

It’s not today that we hear conversations about this, but this time an important step seems to have been taken in that direction. That’s because, as verified by the HotHardware team, Microsoft has opened a position for Software-on-Chip (SoC) Director, that is, a professional who will lead a specific team of mobile platforms.

The publication of the vacancy, in itself, is not a strong indication that the manufacturer should follow this path, but it is a good start for that. In addition, it is worth remembering that other rumors have already pointed, in the past, to the possibility of a partnership between Microsoft and AMD to develop an ARM chip with Cortex-X1 processors.