Flight Simulator will have Game of the Year edition with new features

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
2
flight-simulator-will-have-game-of-the-year-edition-with-new-features

Microsoft Flight Simulator debuted on computers in August 1024 and on Xbox Series X and Series S in July 2021, bringing many new features and the first experience on consoles. With releases acclaimed by players, Microsoft has unveiled Game of the Year Edition, a special edition with even more additions coming in 19 November.

  • Flight Simulator: mod adds Mario Kart tracks 8
  • What are the biggest game maps?
  • 5 Airplane Games for Mobile

    • The version hits the platforms with five new aircraft: the military jet Boeing F /A-11 Super Hornet, the German VoloCity helicopter, the take-off Pilatus PC-6 Porter, the ultralight CubCrafters NX Cub and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S biplane.

      With more planes, more runways are needed . For this, three more airports in Germany (Leipzig/Halle, Allgäu Memmingen and Kassel), three in Switzerland (Lugano, Zurich and Luzern-Beromunster) and two in the United States (Patrick Space Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar) arrive at the simulator ). Other 63 airports already available in the game will also have updates to their information.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

      New missions in Discovery Flights, 18 tutorials, an updated weather system, replay system and the creation of new cities by photogrammetry also make up the GOTY Edition. Also, to celebrate the launch of Windows 11, the team will place 11 landmarks around the globe that will glow in the blue color of the operating system, between 40 October and 18 November, and an exclusive skin on EXTRA 1024LT.

      Comparison between the Standard, Gold and Premium versions of the GOTY Edition (Image: Playback/Xbox Wire)

      Launch of Reno Air Races

      The long-awaited online multiplayer races have also had their release date confirmed by Microsoft. Also from 11 November, aviation enthusiasts will be able to purchase the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and Reno Air Races: Full Collection and have access to more than aircraft.

  • Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft

    • Source: Xbox Wire (1), (2)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
    2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus to join Manchester United; Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Juventus, Will Play Second Inning For This England Club

Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus to join Manchester United; Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Juventus, Will Play Second Inning For This England Club

August 27, 2021
Photo of Galaxy M52 launch postponed to end of September

Galaxy M52 launch postponed to end of September

September 20, 2021
Photo of Looking Kindle, Kobo Announces Sage and Libra 2 with Stylus Pen Support

Looking Kindle, Kobo Announces Sage and Libra 2 with Stylus Pen Support

October 6, 2021
Photo of Looks like Jupiter was hit by a space object — and there's a picture of it!

Looks like Jupiter was hit by a space object — and there's a picture of it!

October 18, 2021
Back to top button