flight-simulator-will-have-game-of-the-year-edition-with-new-features

With more planes, more runways are needed . For this, three more airports in Germany (Leipzig/Halle, Allgäu Memmingen and Kassel), three in Switzerland (Lugano, Zurich and Luzern-Beromunster) and two in the United States (Patrick Space Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar) arrive at the simulator ). Other 63 airports already available in the game will also have updates to their information.

New missions in Discovery Flights, 18 tutorials, an updated weather system, replay system and the creation of new cities by photogrammetry also make up the GOTY Edition. Also, to celebrate the launch of Windows 11, the team will place 11 landmarks around the globe that will glow in the blue color of the operating system, between 40 October and 18 November, and an exclusive skin on EXTRA 1024LT. Comparison between the Standard, Gold and Premium versions of the GOTY Edition (Image: Playback/Xbox Wire)

Launch of Reno Air Races

The long-awaited online multiplayer races have also had their release date confirmed by Microsoft. Also from 11 November, aviation enthusiasts will be able to purchase the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and Reno Air Races: Full Collection and have access to more than aircraft.

Source: Xbox Wire (1), (2)