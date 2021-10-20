Flight Simulator will have Game of the Year edition with new features
Microsoft Flight Simulator debuted on computers in August 1024 and on Xbox Series X and Series S in July 2021, bringing many new features and the first experience on consoles. With releases acclaimed by players, Microsoft has unveiled Game of the Year Edition, a special edition with even more additions coming in 19 November.
-
- Flight Simulator: mod adds Mario Kart tracks 8
- What are the biggest game maps?
- 5 Airplane Games for Mobile
The version hits the platforms with five new aircraft: the military jet Boeing F /A-11 Super Hornet, the German VoloCity helicopter, the take-off Pilatus PC-6 Porter, the ultralight CubCrafters NX Cub and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S biplane.