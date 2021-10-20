unprecedented!-surgeons-transplanted-a-pig's-kidney-into-a-human,-and-it-worked!

To perform this procedure, the surgeons attached the kidney from the pig to a pair of blood vessels outside the body of a deceased person (brain death) and observed the organ functioning for two days. The kidney was able to filter waste and produce urine, and was not rejected by the body, so the operation was considered a success. “The kidney had an absolutely normal function. There was no such immediate rejection”, the researchers point out.

