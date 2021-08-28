Major Dhyan Chand award: National Sports Day: The ball used to stick to the stick, not only that the magician of hockey is called Major Dhyan Chand award:

New Delhi

There have been many such people in the country, who have achieved so much in their field that their name has been recorded in the pages of history forever. The name of Major Dhyan Chand, a witness to the golden era of hockey in India, is also included in such people. He dominated the traditional Asian hockey with his sport, giving India a golden success in the hockey event of the Olympic Games.

Birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day

Dhyanchand, who ran lightning fast by snatching the ball from the possession of the opposition players, was born on 29 August 1905. His birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day in the country and sportspersons who have made remarkable contribution in the field of sports are decorated with various awards.

Now the name of the highest sports award on Dhyan Chand

Recently PM Narendra Modi took a revolutionary decision. The Khel Ratna award, India’s highest sporting honor, was named after Major Dhyanchand instead of Rajiv Gandhi. This revolutionary decision was taken only after the Indian hockey team brought a medal after four decades in the Olympics.

Dhyan Chand is considered the magician of hockey

Dhyan Chand is called the magician of hockey in India. In his career from 1926 to 1949, ‘Dadda’ won the country’s Olympic gold in hockey in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Jhansi was the birthplace of Dhyan Chand, who was born in Allahabad. Foreigners used to think that the ball sticks to their hockey stick. When he went ahead with the ball, the ball in hockey used to move as if it was stuck, hence he was called the magician of hockey.