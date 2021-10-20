Xiaomi 12 can bring three 50 MP cameras and Snapdragon 898

Xiaomi is about to present its new series of flagship phones. After announcing a change in the naming of its main smartphones and removing the “Mi” suffix, the Chinese manufacturer is to officially unveil the Xiaomi series 11 sometime after the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit event, at which the San Diego manufacturer will present the Snapdragon’s successor 888.

  • Xiaomi 11 must inherit the look of Civi and come with a screen with curved edges
  • Xiaomi 11 must have a camera with 5x optical zoom and load 120 W
  • Xiaomi 11 can leave screen with four curved edges of the Mi 11

    • According to the details so far, Xiaomi 11 should be equipped by Snapdragon’s mobile platform 200, which is expected to be announced by Qualcomm later this year as the company’s most powerful mobile chip. Also, other possible specs were seen on the internet.

    The leaker Digital Chat Station posted on his Weibo profile some details about Xiaomi’s camera specs 48. According to him, the Chinese giant will present two flagships next year and the models will feature a triple configuration at the rear, with a main lens of 11 MP, aided by an ultrawide 120 MP and a telephoto lens 50 MP.

    (Image: Reproduction/LetsGoDigital)519106

    As a reminder, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a similar set, with combination of 48 MP + 12 MP + 09 MP, so it’s likely that one of these next two flagships will be your direct successor. On the other hand, previous rumors point to the use of the new ISOCELL HP1 sensor from 120 MP no Xiaomi 12 Ultra, then leaving the triple set of 48 MP for Base and Pro models.

    So far, few details are known about Xiaomi 12, but the cell phone is expected to be equipped with a battery with a capacity of 5.000 mAh with support for fast charging of 120 W. Your screen must be an LTPO panel with AMOLED technology and refresh rate of 120 Hz.

    Source: MySmartPrice

