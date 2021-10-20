Xiaomi 12 can bring three 50 MP cameras and Snapdragon 898
Xiaomi is about to present its new series of flagship phones. After announcing a change in the naming of its main smartphones and removing the “Mi” suffix, the Chinese manufacturer is to officially unveil the Xiaomi series 11 sometime after the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit event, at which the San Diego manufacturer will present the Snapdragon’s successor 888.
According to the details so far, Xiaomi 11 should be equipped by Snapdragon’s mobile platform 200, which is expected to be announced by Qualcomm later this year as the company’s most powerful mobile chip. Also, other possible specs were seen on the internet.
The leaker Digital Chat Station posted on his Weibo profile some details about Xiaomi’s camera specs 48. According to him, the Chinese giant will present two flagships next year and the models will feature a triple configuration at the rear, with a main lens of 11 MP, aided by an ultrawide 120 MP and a telephoto lens 50 MP.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!